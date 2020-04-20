Virgin enters voluntary administration amid a massive $5B debt cloud

Sky News host Peter Gleeson says the coronavirus pandemic is “clearly the final nail in the coffin” for Virgin Australia as the country’s second-largest airline goes into voluntary administration under the cloud of five billion dollars’ worth of debt.

The Courier Mail is reporting Virgin Australia “collapsed (on Monday night) under a five billion dollar debt bomb after frantic negotiations failed to secure an 11th hour buyout,” while accounting firm Deloitte has been “appointed administrator to try and save” the airline.

Sky News contributor Scott Emerson said if Virgin collapses “Qantas has got a monopoly” and suggested going into voluntary administration is the “best way for it to be restructured”.

The Herald Sun has reported Melbourne Private equity firm BGH Capital “has emerged as a strong contender to take over the business as markets brace for the collapse” of the airline.

Mr Emerson told Sky News as well as the Melbourne firm, there could be international interest, but it won’t be a Chinese airline saving Virgin as there would be “some reluctance out there about the Chinese coming in (to) pick up Virgin”.

