Virtual Assistant Market size to grow by USD 26,945.07 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the growing need for automated medical transcripts – Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The virtual assistant market size is set to grow by USD 26945.07 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 37.29% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for enhanced customer service.

The report on the virtual assistant market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Virtual Assistant Market 2023-2027 – Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Demand for enhanced customer service

Benefits offered to content consumers, owners, and publishers

Smartphones with intelligent virtual assistants supporting human interactions

Market Trends

Popularity of chatbots

Virtual assistants make use of phone easier

Rising popularity of NLP

Market Challenges

Technical concerns

Data security issues

Lack of awareness in emerging nations

Virtual Assistant Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The virtual assistant market is segmented by type (spoken commands and text-to-speech), end-user (automotive, BFSI, government, retail, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the spoken commands segment will be significant during the forecast period. The spoken commands segment was valued at USD 1,076.22 million in 2017 and continue to grow by 2021. The increasing adoption of smartphones across the world, along with the integration of advanced technology, is expected to drive the growth of the global virtual assistant market through the spoken commands segment.

By geography, North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America has a higher inclination toward the use of high-end technology products and services because of the availability of high-end services and higher disposable incomes in the region. Hence, it can easily adapt to technological changes.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) View Sample Report

The virtual assistant market covers the following areas:

Virtual Assistant Market Sizing

Virtual Assistant Market Forecast

Virtual Assistant Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

247.ai Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Anboto Europe SL Co.

Apple Inc.

Artificial Solutions International AB

Baidu Inc.

Creative Virtual Ltd.

CSS Corp.

CX Co.

eGain Corp.

GAVS Technologies NA Inc.

Inbenta Holdings Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Synthetix Ltd.

True Image Interactive Inc.

VA Company LLC

Verint Systems Inc.

amazon.com- The company offers virtual assistant namely Alexa.

anbotogroup.com- The company offers virtual assistant namely Anboto Virtual Assistant.

apple.com- The company offers virtual assitant namely Siri.

Virtual Assistant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 37.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 26945.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 35.47 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 247.ai Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Anboto Europe SL Co., Apple Inc., Artificial Solutions International AB, Baidu Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., CSS Corp., CX Co., eGain Corp., GAVS Technologies NA Inc., Inbenta Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Synthetix Ltd., True Image Interactive Inc., VA Company LLC, and Verint Systems Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

