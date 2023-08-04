Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) Market to reach $92.9 Billion Globally, by 2032 at 41.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including the adoption of network virtualization in business, the reduction of reliance on hardware, and the quick development of 5G networks

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprise), End User (Data Centers and Telecom Service Providers, and Enterprises), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.” According to the report, the global virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) industry generated $3.0 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $92.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 41.4% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The global virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including the adoption of network virtualization in business, the reduction of reliance on hardware, and the quick development of 5G networks. However, network virtualization security issues hamper market growth to some extent. Moreover, the demand for scalable and adaptive network solutions is likely to increase, creating attractive opportunities for market expansion during the forecast.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.0 Billion Market Size in 2032 $92.9 Billion CAGR 41.4 % No. of Pages in Report 411 Segments Covered Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End User, and Region. Drivers Adoption of Network Virtualization in Business. The reduction of reliance on hardware. The quick development of 5G networks. Opportunities The need for scalable and adaptable network solutions is growing Restraints Network virtualization security issues

COVID-19 Scenario

The demand for flexible and scalable networking solutions as well as the rise in remote working both had significant effects of COVID-19’s on the virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market.

Demand for vCPE solutions to allow safe and dependable connectivity for remote employees increased as organizations shifted to remote work models.

The flexibility and scalability that vCPE solutions provided to satisfy these expectations, because they were virtualized and software-based, contributed to the market’s continued growth.

The size of the virtual customer premise equipment (vCPE) market had been positively impacted by the rise in connectivity demand. The pandemic had made it clear how crucial it is for network infrastructure to be flexible and scalable. Businesses have realized the necessity of adaptable networking solutions that may change as business requirements change.

The solution segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By component, the solution segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market revenue, and is likely to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The adoption of cloud computing, software-defined networking (SDN), and network function virtualization (NFV) plays a significant role in driving demand for virtual customer premises equipment solutions. However, the services segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 43.9% during the forecast period. Owing to the businesses ability to easily scale up or down their network services based on their requirements. It quickly provides or modifies services through software, which provides flexibility in adapting to changing business needs.

The on-premise segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Owing to on-premises implementation, users obtain full control of the infrastructure with one-time investments and one-time installation fees. More capabilities, including IPAM, NAT, Firewall, and QOS Policies, are provided by vCPE VNFS when deployed on-premises at the customer’s location. The cloud segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 44.2% throughout the forecast period, owing to the scalability and flexibility provided by cloud-based vCPE deployments, which are key growth drivers. Businesses frequently encounter capacity and performance issues with conventional hardware-based CPE.

The data centers and telecom service providers segment to rule the roost by 2032

By end user, the data centers and telecom service providers segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. Owing to the large amounts of data produced by telecom firms, necessitating the use of high-quality storage solutions and services. The telecom service providers section includes companies that offer data transmission or digital information transit across mobile networks. The enterprises segment would display the fastest CAGR of 43.5% throughout the forecast period, owing to deploying, managing, and optimizing virtual network functions, defining service policies, ensuring network security, and monitoring the performance of the virtual customer premises equipment environment.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2032

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding more than one-third of the global virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market revenue. Owing to the deployment of network services virtualization due to its potential to streamline operations, lower Capex and Opex, and hasten service delivery. Furthermore, authorities in the North American region have undertaken product development as a key strategy to enhance their services in the virtual customer premises equipment market. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 45.4% during the forecast period. Owing to the region’s growing demand for advanced networking solutions, particularly in cloud-based and software-defined networking (SDN) environments.

Leading Market Players:

International Business Machines Corporation

Arista Networks, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Dell Inc.

NEC Corporation

Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market. These players have adopted various strategies, such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

