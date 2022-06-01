Virtual reality mask adds realism by making it harder to breathe

A mask that can make it easier or harder to breathe by controlling your air supply adds more realism to virtual reality

A virtual reality system that controls your breathing leads to a more realistic experience Tatzgern et al.

A mask that controls how much air you can breathe could be used to simulate environments with a restricted air supply in virtual reality.

There have been previous attempts at using the breath to interact with VR, involving devices such as microphones or stretchable chest bands. But they have been prone to misinterpreting movements and can’t accurately record airflow.

For more precise measurements, Markus Tatzgern at the Salzburg University of Applied Sciences and his colleagues …