Virus outbreak forces major crackdown

Tasmania has closed two hospitals in the northwest and tightened the region’s retail restrictions to control a worsening COVID-19 outbreak.

The North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital in Burnie will shut on Monday from 7am, with patients transferred out.

The majority of patients will be transferred to the Mersey Community Hospital at nearby Devonport, so the hospitals can have a deep clean.

More than 1000 people including hospital staff and their households will have to quarantine for two weeks.

“We need to ensure that we can crush this virus at its source, and with this outbreak we need to take these steps,” Premier Peter Gutwein told reporters on Sunday.

There has been an increase of 11 COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s overall figure to 144. All these cases are from the northwest region. Eight health care workers, one patient and two close contacts of people who previously tested positive are among the latest confirmed cases.

The state government aims to reopen the hospitals after two weeks. It hopes the emergency department, maternity, cancer and intensive care unit services can return after 72 hours.

Retailers in the northwest have also been hit with tougher restrictions. From midnight on Sunday all shops not providing essential services or goods will be closed, including Kmart, Target and Harvey Norman.

But pharmacies, supermarkets, service stations, newsagents, banks, vets and takeaway food outlets will be exempt.

The state recorded its fifth virus death on Sunday.

