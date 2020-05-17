Virus under control but could ‘take off’ in winter: Public Health

news, local-news,

Tasmania currently has coronavirus under control but Public Health acting director Scott McKeown has warned that it could flare up again. “If we’re not cautious and vigilant, I’m quite concerned coronavirus could take off in Tasmania, like flu, in winter,” Dr McKeown said. “As the last few days have shown, we will still get cases.” “We’ve prevented thousands of cases and we’ve saved many, many lives in Tasmania. IN OTHER NEWS: “We now need to keep working together. “Continuing to control coronavirus in Tasmania is going to be a bit like running a marathon. We have to pace ourselves. We have to stay the distance.” Dr McKeown said if public health authorities deemed it was safe to do so in four weeks’ time, the state would move to Stage 2 of lifting restrictions. From tomorrow, Tasmanians will be able to have up to five people visit their household at one time, not including those who already live there. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people in certain settings will also be allowed, including cafes and restaurants, parks and playgrounds and swimming pools. Furthermore, up to 10 people will be permitted to congregate at weddings, open homes, auctions and places of worship. Indoor funerals are set to have up to 10 people in attendance and 30 people at outdoor services. RELATED: Libraries, too, will reopen. Premier Peter Gutwein said he would continue to “resist” calls from some business-owners for the government relax restrictions faster. “I’m simply not going to play Russian roulette with people’s lives,” he said. Mr Gutwein said the last thing Tasmania needed was to fall victim to a second wave of the virus. “We don’t want to go through that,” he said. “That would be devastating.” What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

