Vishal Bhardwaj pens screenplay to remember Irrfan Khan

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has written a screenplay in the memory of late Indian actor Irrfan Khan. The emotion-laden screenplay is titled “Irrfan and I”.

The short screenplay, that the director shared with the Delhi Times, fictionalises the events surrounding the news of Irrfan’s death as it reached the Bhardwaj household and the auteur’s experiences and conversations with Irrfan in different circumstances.

In the screenplay, Bhardwaj reacts with disbelief when he learns of Irrfan’s demise. When the confirmation came to him, the director says a bomb exploded in his heart.

The screenplay also details the first meeting between the two artistes. The scene then dissolves to the shoot of Bhardwaj’s Hamlet adaptation set in Kashmir, Haider, in which Irrfan played the role of Roohdaar (a surrogate for Hamlet’s Ghost).

Irrfan passed away on April 29 at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer. He also worked with Bhardwaj in his other acclaimed movies like Maqbool and 7 Khoon Maaf.

