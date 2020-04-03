Visit one of Fort Lauderdale’s historic homes – Lifestyle Media

In the 100 years that the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens has stood in Fort Lauderdale, it has perhaps not seen such unprecedented times as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the celebrated historic home had to postpone several of its ongoing events—such as the International Orchid & Garden Festival, which was set to happen in early April—South Florida residents can still celebrate its centennial by taking a virtual visit.

Viewers of the virtual tour can learn about the history of the estate, the winter home of the Birch/Bartlett built at Fort Lauderdale Beach in 1920. The tour gives viewers an inside peek at the home’s art and architecture and teaches about its rich history and ecology. It includes an oral history by Evelyn Bartlett and Irene Hart and shows clips from the Bartletts’ home movies.

View the tour here and stay tuned to the website to stay up to date on future Bonnet House events.