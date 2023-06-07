VISTA Eye Specialist Celebrates Parents' Day with "Seeing Our Parents Smile" Theme

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA), one of Malaysia’s leading eye specialists is excited to announce its upcoming Parents’ Day campaign, themed “Seeing Our Parents Smile”. The campaign celebrates the beauty of parents’ smiles and aims to rejuvenate the bond between parents and children while recognising their sacrifices over the years.

The campaign coincides with Mother’s Day and Father’s Day celebrations in May and June. The main highlight of an eye carnival across VISTA’s eight centers in Malaysia, over a duration of two weekends in June 2023.

The eye carnival promises to bring lots of fun-filled experiences for the whole family, with engaging activities such as thematic experiences, and free health screening conducted by partners that include Qualitas Health clinics, WELL Rehabilitation Center and many more activities catering to kids and families.

The aim of the event is to spread awareness of maintaining good eye health to the community through its holistic approach of creating smiley moments and ensuring that event visits are once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Local social media influencers and KOLs are also participating in generating hype and excitement as well as encouraging more families to attend the carnival through online initiatives such as Facebook and Instagram shoutouts and contests.

Admission to the carnival is complimentary and it promises to be an exciting weekend filled with memories through family-based activities. In addition, VISTA is offering exclusive smiley-themed prizes and premiums through contests on their social media platforms, including a chance to win an exclusive cruise experience.

“We are delighted to create memorable experiences in celebration of the love, support and selfless dedication moms and dads have shown through the simple act of smiling.” says Ms Tan Xin Yi, VISTA Parents’ Day Project Leader.

“VISTA’s focus has always been and remains to be impacting and changing lives. Our goal and dedication every day are to let our parents live life to the fullest; from safely helping parents see their best, to unleashing potential in kids by helping them get a good vision, to promote a healthy and safe lifestyle, to now bridging families and celebrating priceless family moments,” says Ms Nancy Thien, Chief Center Manager of VISTA Eye Specialist.

“We have come a long way since our early days but we believe the work needed along this growth journey is never done. We strive to continue using the experiences and the tools and equipment at our disposal through technological advancement to do what we do best and give back to our community,” added Nancy.

About VISTA Eye Specialist

Founded in 1999, VISTA Eye Specialist has grown to become one of the leading eye specialist centers in Malaysia. The Company is dedicated to using its experiences, latest clinical practices and technological advancements to give back to the community and help patients to see ‘From Blur to Clear’ and live life to the fullest. One of the leading eye specialist centers with 14 centers across Malaysia.

