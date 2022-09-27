VisualCortex gains Premier status in NVIDIA Inception Program

Video Intelligence Platform provider, VisualCortex, showcases its retail video analytics capabilities at GTC 2022

SYDNEY, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — VisualCortex – the Video Intelligence Platform connecting computer vision’s potential to real-world business outcomes – today announced it has been elevated to Premier member status within NVIDIA Inception.

NVIDIA Inception is a global program designed to accelerate the growth of innovative AI and data science start-ups.

“By being selected as a Premier member, VisualCortex joins an exclusive tier within NVIDIA Inception’s global network,” said VisualCortex CEO and Co-Founder, Patrick Elliott. “NVIDIA is the world’s leading GPU innovator. As an NVIDIA Inception Premier member, VisualCortex has the opportunity to collaborate closely with NVIDIA’s AI experts, computer vision development teams, and extensive network of suppliers.

“The advantages of Premier status run deep,” continued Elliott. “VisualCortex will be able to fast-track its growth and development via a number of important avenues. Access to exclusive events and co-marketing opportunities will enable us to scale at speed. Closer working relationships with NVIDIA engineers will allow us to reduce time between development and in-market delivery. And early access to emerging software and hardware – such as NVIDIA’s H100 and Jeston Orin – will give VisualCortex strong competitive advantage.”

Able to be deployed as a fully SaaS-based solution in the cloud or at the edge, VisualCortex was also showcased at NVIDIA’s global GTC conference . Highlighted for its work with NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin edge device for retail video analytics solutions , VisualCortex featured in The Next Wave of Edge AI and Robotics [A41201] session, which took place 21st September 2022 (6am AEST).

“NVIDIA Jetson gives VisualCortex market-leading accuracy and performance at the edge, empowering us to produce the computer vision insights that modern retailers demand,” said VisualCortex Head of Machine Learning, Mike Seddon. “VisualCortex’s internal benchmarking confirms an 8X uplift in performance, compared to other available edge devices.”

NVIDIA Inception, which includes over 10,000 startups globally, helps start-ups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

VisualCortex’s elevation to Premier status and inclusion in NVIDIA Inception follows its acceptance into NVIDIA Metropolis, a partner program focused on bringing to market a new generation of vision AI applications that make the world’s most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient.

About VisualCortex

VisualCortex is making video data actionable in the enterprise. As the world’s best Video Intelligence Platform, VisualCortex provides the stability and scalability to productionize computer vision technology for the first time. Unlike camera-side or point solutions, VisualCortex can be used for any video analytics use case in any industry. VisualCortex’s production-ready cloud-based environment transforms video assets into analyzable streams of data at scale.

The VisualCortex platform delivers the artificial intelligence smarts, governance and usability, enabling organizations to connect any number of video streams, repositories and use existing commodity hardware. An intuitive user interface, out-of-the-box reporting, range of configurations and integrations empower non-technical people to produce, analyze and act on insights derived from computer vision throughout the enterprise. Organizations can easily combine these AI-generated video insights with other data sources and systems to facilitate both real-time operations and strategic analysis.

