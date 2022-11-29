Vita Rescue System Completes U.S. Army Developmental Flight Testing

Vita Aerospace completes an important milestone in the Army Airworthiness Certification process.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory (USAARL) completed developmental flight testing on the Vita Rescue System – Litter Attachment (VRS-LA) for the Product Director (PD) MEDEVAC. The VRS-LA is an anti-rotational device that can be used to increase the effectiveness and safety of MEDEVAC hoist missions. The VRS-LA was tested on both the SKEDCO Basic Rescue System and the Stokes Rescue Litter. Testing was conducted to ensure the device would perform in various operational environments.

Completion of the army flight and environmental testing is an important milestone for Vita Inclinata as it moves through the airworthiness certification process. The flight-testing process put the VRS LA through a series of rigorous field tests designed to fully explore the technology’s capability. Prior to flight testing, the VRS underwent extensive environmental testing designed to ensure that the system will function under even the most extreme conditions. Up next, for the VRS-LA is the user-evaluation phase. During this phase, the system will be used by soldiers in the field with the express purpose of collecting user feedback and ensuring mission effectiveness. Vita is proud to have completed developmental flight testing and looks forward to continuing our work with the Army testing team at USAARL to ensure this life-saving technology can achieve the mission of bringing soldiers home… every time.

