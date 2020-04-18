Vitamin D – Health Benefits & Food Sources – Lifestyle & Berries

Vitamin D is often called the “sunshine vitamin” because our bodies produce it when our skin is exposed to sunlight. We can all agree that the best way of getting enough of the vitamin would be to lie on the beach all day long, but since we can’t ignore reality, it’s time to find other alternatives that will keep your body healthy.

The good news is that it’s possible to increase the levels by eating certain foods that are high in vitamin D which you can easily add to your daily food routine.

If you were looking for natural ways to keep proper levels of the vitamin in your body, it’s great to know that the intake of the vitamin can be increased while enjoying a tasty and healthy meal.

Health Benefits of Vitamin D

Before we talk about the ways to ensure adequate levels of the vitamin in your body, it’s important to mention all the benefits of it.

Getting a sufficient amount of vitamin D is essential for several important functions in our body like the absorption of calcium and phosphorus and the facilitation of normal immune system functions.

We usually don’t think too much about the levels of the vitamin in our body, but it’s one of the most important factors when it comes to the health of our bones. Vitamin D lowers the risks of different bone abnormalities and it also improves our resistance against certain diseases.

You may be surprised by the fact that it also boosts weight loss. Studies have shown that has an appetite-suppressing effect which makes the weight loss journey easier and more sustainable.







What is Vitamin D Deficiency?

Getting enough (but not too much) vitamin D is needed to keep your body functioning well. Vitamin D deficiency simply means that you don’t have enough vitamin in your body.

Symptoms of bone pain and muscle weakness can mean you have a vitamin D deficiency. Although most people have subtle symptoms when it comes to this deficiency, it can still cause serious health risks.

Some of the health effects of vitamin D efficiency are:

increased risks of cardiovascular diseases

high blood pressure

infections and immune system disorders

skeletal diseases like osteoporosis

psychological disorders like anxiety and depression.

Healthy Foods That are High in Vitamin D

To get the necessary vitamin amount, you should try to be exposed to the sun at least 15-20 minutes per day. Unfortunately, as we all know, that is not always possible. Below we’re taking you through the list of healthy foods that will make sure you’re keeping your levels of the vitamin on point.

Since vitamin D naturally occurs in a few foods, it’s a great way of increasing the levels of it daily. It may not give you the perfect summer tan, but it will help you to keep your mind focused, and your body healthy and fit.

Try to add these foods to your daily meal prep routine and you’ll soon be able to notice all the benefits of keeping adequate levels of vitamin D in your body.

Cod liver oil

Sardines

Fatty fish, like tuna, mackerel, and salmon

Egg yolks

Mushrooms

Fortified milk (cow’s milk, soy, and almond milk)

