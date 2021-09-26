Vitamix deals: Save up to $230 during the Vitamix Days sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save up to $230: Shop the Vitamix Days sale going on through Sept. 24 at 12 p.m. ET and save on new and refurbished blenders and accessories.

Vitamix is the Rolls-Royce of blenders, with some of its models retailing for around $500. For the average person, that’s probably not a casual purchase: A Vitamix blender is something you wait to buy until it goes on sale.

Well, now is that time. Vitamix is running its annual Vitamix Days 48-hour sale from Sept. 22 at noon ET to Sept. 24. at noon ET. You can save 40% or more on blenders, food processors, and even the Foodcycler. If you see something you want, snatch it up quickly — the sale’s landing page says due to high demand, there’s a backlog on orders and some items have already sold out.

Transition from smoothie season to soup season with a new Vitamix blender.

Here’s a look at our favorite deals from the sale:

This fancy blender has a touchscreen interface with five program settings (smoothies, hot soups, dips and spreads, frozen desserts, and self-cleaning). It also has variable speed controls and a pulse button if you want to manually blend something up. The blender even has WiFi built in; plus, the smart motor base can automatically tell which container size you’ve attached and will adjust program settings to fit. We’d like to see your grandma’s hand-me-down blender try that.

Regular Vitamix blenders are able to mix up hot soups, but that requires pouring hot ingredients into the blender, and honestly, some of us are just not coordinated enough for that. The immersion blender lets you get your soups to a perfect consistency right in the pot. It has five speeds and is suitable for left- and right-handed people — and is easy to operate with just one hand, in case you realize mid-blend that you left an ingredient out.

This certified reconditioned Vitamix is spruced up to work like new, with features like variable speed control, built-in WiFi, a digital timer, and self-detecting containers. It comes with a 64-ounce blending container for big batches of smoothies, guac, or whatever you feel like making, and a smaller 20-ounce blending cup for single-serve blends. There’s even a cookbook thrown in for some recipe inspo.

As a food recycler, this is different than a composter. The FoodCycler breaks down food scraps into a fertilizer you can sprinkle into soil. It basically dehydrates the food scraps, so what you’re left with is a dry mixture that’s a fraction of the size of the original food waste. The FoodCycler itself takes up about a cubic foot of space, so you can store it pretty easily.

