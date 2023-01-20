Jimmys Post

Tech | Advertising | Automation

Technology

Vitrolife AB (publ): Conference call Year-end report, 2022

ByJimmys Post

Jan 20, 2023
Cision

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Invitation to attend Vitrolife AB (publ) conference call regarding presentation of the Year-end report, 2022. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday 2 February, 2023 at 10.00 a.m. CET.

To attend the conference call, please use this link to register. After registration, you will be provided with telephone numbers, conference PIN, and personal PIN to access the conference.

https://event.loopup.com/SelfRegistration/registration.aspx?booking=E8jtNmAOot2RWoWD0PJuEDyn5H4sFi1T0nxRF8NSUto=&b=2389e96d-457b-46a8-bebb-fec356d5b031

Vitrolife participants:

Thomas Axelsson, CEO

Patrik Tolf, CFO



The press release for the year-end report will be released at 8.00 CET on the same day.



Before the conference call, presentation material will be available at the company web page, https://www.vitrolife.com/investors/Presentations/

A recorded version of the telephone conference will be available for seven days on number

+44 (0) 20 3451 9993 (International), access code 6465516#.

Gothenburg, 20 January 2023

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Contact: 

Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/3700339/1792459.pdf

Conference call Year-end report, 2022

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitrolife-ab-publ-conference-call-year-end-report-2022-301726645.html

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)

Related Post

Technology

Ericsson reports fourth quarter and full-year results 2022

Jan 20, 2023
Technology

General availability of Azure OpenAI Service expands access to large, advanced AI models with added enterprise benefits

Jan 20, 2023
Technology

On-us, Mojodomo takes home "FinTech of the Year 2022 in Start-Up" and "Outstanding Enterprise Digital Voucher Management Solution" at "FinTech Awards 2022"

Jan 19, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Blog

JinkoSolar's Subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. Announces Certain Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for Full Year 2022

Jan 20, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

Vitrolife AB (publ): Conference call Year-end report, 2022

Jan 20, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

Ericsson reports fourth quarter and full-year results 2022

Jan 20, 2023 Jimmys Post
Blog

Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 – by Type, Vehicle Type, Charging Type, Power Output, End-use and Region

Jan 20, 2023 Jimmys Post