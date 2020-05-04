Vivica A. Fox Told Us What’s Keeping Her Busy During The Pandemic
“I’ve never really cooked, but I order fantastically!”
Vivica A. Fox: “I’m watching the Game Show Network a lot! I love to binge watch Family Feud and Cash Cab.”
“I love trivia, and these shows are fun, easy, and happy!”
“I’ve watched Lifetime’s The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel movie four times! I love gospel music, and the acting was superb!”
“I’ve been reading Blair Underwood’s latest book, Olympic Pride, American Prejudice.”
“I’m interviewing Blair for my new podcast, Hustling with Vivica A. Fox, and it’s very informative!”
“I’ve been jamming to hits by Babyface and Teddy Riley. Their song-for-song challenge on Instagram was EPIC and funny!”
“I stream the T25 exercise videos, because I love exercising with Shaun T! He has great music and moves.”
“Celebrating my Goddaughter Iman Joelle’s third birthday was really fun…”
“…and getting fab for my recent press days at home. I’ve been promoting the Empire series finale, Arkansas. and my podcast show.”
Be sure to check out Arkansas, starring Vivica A. Fox, Liam Hemsworth, and more when it’s released for digital home viewing on May 5.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!