Vivica A. Fox Told Us What’s Keeping Her Busy During The Pandemic

“I’ve never really cooked, but I order fantastically!”


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed Celeb

Welcome to our new BuzzFeed interview series where we find out what’s been keeping some of your favorite celebrities busy while self-isolating. This week, Arkansas star Vivica A. Fox spoke with us to let us know what she’s been up to lately.

What shows have you been watching?

Vivica A. Fox: “I’m watching the Game Show Network a lot! I love to binge watch Family Feud and Cash Cab.”

“I love trivia, and these shows are fun, easy, and happy!”

Have you watched any good movies lately?

“I’ve watched Lifetime’s The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel movie four times! I love gospel music, and the acting was superb!”

Have you read any good books while at home?

“I’ve been reading Blair Underwood’s latest book, Olympic Pride, American Prejudice.”

“I’m interviewing Blair for my new podcast, Hustling with Vivica A. Fox, and it’s very informative!”


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Have you tried cooking any new recipes?

“I live by myself, so I’ve never really cooked, but I order fantastically! I baked some sausage links with onions and a sweet potato, and I have been making an EXCELLENT breakfast BLT lettuce wrap!”

What type of music have you been listening to?

“I’ve been jamming to hits by Babyface and Teddy Riley. Their song-for-song challenge on Instagram was EPIC and funny!”


David Livingston / Getty Images, Gary Gershoff

Have you taken up any hobbies?

“I’ve really gotten into interior decorating! As soon as the stay-at-home order is over, I’m moving into a new house, so I’ve been quite busy checking out rugs, blinds, fabrics, and paints.”

Have you been exploring new ways to work out at home?

“I stream the T25 exercise videos, because I love exercising with Shaun T! He has great music and moves.”

What keeps you laughing during times like this?

“Celebrating my Goddaughter Iman Joelle’s third birthday was really fun…”

“…and getting fab for my recent press days at home. I’ve been promoting the Empire series finale, Arkansas. and my podcast show.”

Be sure to check out Arkansas, starring Vivica A. Fox, Liam Hemsworth, and more when it’s released for digital home viewing on May 5.

