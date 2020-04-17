Vivo Donates 9 Lakh Masks to Healthcare Agencies, Police Staff in India

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo on Friday announced that it has donated close to 9 lakh masks to government health bodies, police agencies and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

“Vivo India has donated close to 900,000 masks to government health bodies, police agencies and @tweetndmc. We will continue to do whatever we can, in our capacity, to help the country overcome the COVID19 pandemic. This is for all #HeroesWhoCare #Coronarelief,” Nipun Marya, Director, Brand Strategy, Vivo India said in a tweet.

Earlier, the company donated one lakh medical masks and 5,000 N-95 masks to the Maharashtra government. Additionally, the company has also rescheduled the launch of its upcoming mid-range smartphone — Vivo V19 — with a dual-camera punch-hole and quad-camera system.