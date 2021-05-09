VIZIO 43-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast Built-in, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, Auto Game Mode and Low Latency Gaming



Price: $319.99

(as of May 10,2021 00:04:32 UTC – Details)





Discover the wonder of 4K entertainment with the all-new VIZO V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. The feature-packed V-Series combines 4K Ultra HD and full array backlighting with Dolby Vision high dynamic range and the lightning-quick IQ Active processor to achieve breathtaking picture quality and performance. The V-Gaming Engine with Auto Game Mode, meanwhile, makes the latest console games more responsive at the lowest input lag. Fill that beautiful 4K screen with the latest entertainment as you stream, control and share like never before: VIZIO’s award-winning SmartCast platform delivers fast, intuitive access to the best selection of apps from top-tier streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube and Prime Video. Free Streaming Channels are a cord-cutter’s dream, serving up unlimited free viewing from specially curated channels. Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in let you enjoy thousands of the phone/tablet apps you know and love, now on the TV. You can even use voice to control the TV with popular voice assistants, including Siri, the Google Assistant and Alexa-enabled devices. The smarter-than-ever VIZIO V-Series 4K HDR, Smart TV offers spectacular 4K picture quality and elevated gaming at an unbeatable value.

Technical Specifications :

Class Size 43″

Screen Size (Diag) 42.50″ (1079.50mm)

Backlight Type Full Array LED

Resolution 3840 x 2160

UHD Upscale Engine Spatial Scaling Engine

UHD Codec Support VP9 and HEVC (H.265)

Smart Platform VIZIO SmartCast

High Dynamic Range Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG

Display Processor IQ Active

Gaming Engine V-Gaming Engine

Wi-Fi Protocol 802.11n Dual Band

4K Ultra HD With over 8 million pixels, 4 times the resolution of 1080p – stream your favorite movies, TV shows, and game with breathtaking detail.

SmartCast With lightning fast navigation, enjoy instant access to the best selection of apps from top tier streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and many more right on the TV using the all-new smart remote or SmartCast Mobile app

VIZIO IQ Active 4K HDR Processor Inside, the lightning-fast IQ Active processor delivers superior picture processing, and more intelligent 4K upscaling engine displaying your favorite HD entertainment in spectacular 4K quality.

V-Gaming Engine Automatically makes the latest console gameplay more responsive with Auto Game Mode and the V-Series lowest input lag

American Awesome As the #1 American TV & sound bar brand in the US, VIZIO is committed to delivering award winning products that integrate the best proven technologies to deliver exceptional performance at a great price, with automatic updates to give your TV new features for years to come

Dimensions





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

