Vodafone Idea extends prepaid plans’ validity

To ensure connectivity amid the lockdown, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has extended till April 17 the validity of its prepaid plans typically availed by low-income customers using feature phones.

The free-of-cost extension will enable millions of feature phone users of both Vodafone and Idea to continue to receive incoming calls even if their plan expires, VIL said in a statement.

The operator is also providing talk time credit of ₹10 to nearly 100 million feature phone customers to ensure that they continue to stay connected by making calls or sending SMSes, it added.

Avneesh Khosla, Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea, said: “Our customers must remain connected without worrying about any disruption, especially in these troubled times. Extending plan validity and crediting talk time will particularly benefit migrant workers and daily wage earners, whose lives and livelihoods have been most unsettled due to the precautionary lockdown. Our network teams are already operating 24X7 to ensure seamless connectivity.”

Earlier, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and private operator Bharti Airtel had also announced similar initiatives.

ALSO READ: BSNL extends validity of prepaid mobiles for free

ALSO READ: Airtel extends validity date for pre-paid subscribers