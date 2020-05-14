Vodafone Idea launches voice-based recharge facility

Vodafone Idea has introduced a voice-based recharge facility that will enable to maintain social distancing between the customer and the retailer.

This feature is being provided through Vodafone Idea’s Smart Connect retailer app.

Now a customer or retailer can speak out the 10-digit mobile number to a Google voice-enabled device, which will capture the command from a distance of up to 10 feet. The customer does not have to hand over the phone to the customer to enter his or her mobile number, Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

“As a customer-oriented telecom operator, it is our constant endeavor to come up with products and services relevant to the times and keep our customers connected at all times. In line with our digital first approach, we are digitising our processes to offer convenient and efficient services to our nearly 300 million customers,” Ambrish Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Vodafone Idea said.

“The industry-first, Voice-based contactless recharge enables recharges without touch and is extremely relevant in these times when maintaining social distancing is the need of the hour to stay safe,” he added.

Currently the voice-based feature supports Hindi and English and can take commands of mobile number in different variations as well. More languages will be rolled out in a phased manner, it said.

As retail outlets in various orange and green zones across the country start to open, Vodafone Idea is ensuring complete implementation of social distancing protocol at its stores. Smart Connect is now enabled with voice-based recharge feature and is available at all Vodafone Idea own stores and multi-branded stores.

This follows the launch of AI-powered customer service BoT on Website and WhatsApp. Vodafone Idea has also undertaken a slew of initiatives to enable digital recharges for its customers from the comfort and safety of their homes.

