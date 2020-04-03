Vodafone Rs 47, Rs 67, Rs 78 Packs Offer Caller Tunes Benefits, up to 90 Day Validity

Vodafone has announced three new packs for its prepaid customers priced at Rs. 47, Rs. 67, and Rs. 78. These plans do not offer any data or calling benefits but offer caller tune and validity benefits. Notably, the packs are available in the Mumbai circle where the Rs 47 VAS pack offers 28 days of validity, while the Rs 67 and Rs 78 packs offer validity of around 90 days.

The new packs have been introduced by the telco in the Value Added Services segment and these plans have been listed on the company’s website. The Rs 47 prepaid pack offers Caller Tune benefits with unlimited song change and a validity of 28 days. The Rs 67 pack offers the same benefits, but with a validity of 90 days. The Rs 78 pack also offers the same benefits, but for a validity of 89 days.

As mentioned before these packs will not offer any data or any talk time benefits but it seems that these packs only extend service validity. To make use of these packs, users will have to recharge other top-up and data packs to avail data and additional talk time benefits.

Last month Vodafone had introduced the Rs 218 prepaid plan that offers ‘truly unlimited’ local and national phone calls (no interconnect charges or limit), 100 SMS messages per day and subscriptions to Vodafone Play and Zee5 along with the recharge, for a period of 28 days. The new Vodafone prepaid plan offers 6GB of 3G/4G data for the 28-day period. This means that the plan will offer about 220MB of data per day, which is not ideal for high data consumption users, or those without a stable home/work Wi-Fi connection.

The company also introduced the Rs 248 plan has a similar call, SMS and entertainment offerings, as well as the validity period. However, it offers a slightly higher amount of data, at 8GB for the period. Users will get slightly higher average daily data of about 293MB, which suits basic users who need mobile data for communication apps and basic internet searches.