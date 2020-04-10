Vodafone’s Pug is back urging people to stay at home

Vodafone Idea’s mascot, the pug named ‘Cheeka’, and the adorable ZooZoos, advertisement characters played by humans in body suits, are back. The pug, which first appeared in 2003 for a Vodafone Idea (then Hutch) commercial, is now back urging people to “Stay Home. Stay Safe”.

In the latest online campaign, which uses an earlier footage (stock footage), Cheeka is running back to his kennel and stays put. The message to stay safe during the lockdown period, also urges subscribers to stay connected with Vodafone.

In the earlier campaigns, the legendary pug, which made Hutch a household name, followed his little master (a boy) religiously across the countryside, a football field and back home. This was to signify that the operator’s network followed the user everywhere.

The campaign was first conceptualised by Ogilvy & Mather India.

Cheeka continued to be associated with the operators for the past 17 years, despite Hutch changing name to Vodafone India in 2007 and later to Vodafone Idea in August 2018. Hutch’s name followed its acquisition by Vodafone and later the company’s merger with Idea Cellular. However, over this period of time, his little master has disappeared, even though in 2018 a campaign had shown a grow-up little master.

While the Pug had appeared intermittently over the years, it was last seen in January 2018 (then after a near two-year hiatus), promoting Vodafone India’s 4G services.

ZooZoos

Vodafone’s adorable ZooZoos are also back, mainly promoting the operator’s services on micro blogging site Twitter. Zoozoos were also conceptualised by Ogilvy & Mather.

ZooZoos, first launched in 2009, are back enticing users to download Vodafone App while staying at home.

This time, they are promoting bill payments, recharging using the app, learning, working out from home and promoting the company’s entertainment content among others.

Vodafone also refreshes its iconic ZooZoos, bringing them back in 2013 and they generally pop up during the Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons.