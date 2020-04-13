‘Vogue’ Editor Anna Wintour Posts 1st Ever Photo Wearing Sweatpants & Fans Are Rocked

Anna Wintour posed for a rare photo while sitting at home and wearing casual attire in ‘Vogue’s new Instagram post, which promoted a video streaming event about the current state of the fashion industry.

Anna Wintour, 70, is making sure to stay comfortable in casual clothing while in quarantine and in Vogue‘s latest Instagram post, she’s showing off the rare look. The iconic editor can be seen sitting down in a red sweater with black stripes and red sweatpants with white stripes down the sides in the photo and of course, has on her signature sunglasses. The photo was used to promote a live four-day video stream that Anna will be doing on Zoom to discuss how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the fashion industry. “‘We need to talk frankly and openly about what fashion is going through, but just as importantly, we need to start imagining what comes next. Please join us.’ Anna Wintour shares how #VogueGlobalConversations, a four-day event on Zoom that starts tomorrow, came to be, as well as what she’s most looking forward to about it,” the caption for the photo read.

It didn’t take long for fans to respond to the pic of Anna decked out in her comfortable pants and they were just as shocked about the look as we were! “I would just like to point out that Anna was once asked if she ‘ever wore sweatpants at home’ she said she didnt. Fashion U turn diva style!!! 😉,” one fan wrote while another shockingly asked, “ARE THOSE SWEATPANTS?!!!!” Others couldn’t believe the massive amount of books that could be seen in a bookshelf behind her in the pic. “All those books! I’d like to peruse through them and see what’s on her shelves,” one responded.

Anna’s latest pic comes after she admitted to how the coronavirus hit close to her home when her son Charles Shaffer, 35, who works as a doctor in the ICU, was sick with the pandemic. She revealed the news when she was discussing a new fund she and Tom Ford had put in place to help those in the fashion industry who were “struggling to make their payroll” in a video on Instagram. “My son is a doctor,” she said in the video. “He is currently quite ill and self-quarantining at home.” Her voice became shaky due to emotion before she continued. “I am so proud of him, and so grateful to all the health workers, first responders, nurses and doctors who are fighting to reduce the spread of the virus and to save lives,” she said.

We’re wishing Anna and her son well as they continue to get through this time of quarantine. We look forward to seeing what Anna has to say about the fashion industry in her stream.