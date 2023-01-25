Voice Communication Control System Market Worth $6.31 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global voice communication control system market size is expected to reach USD 6.31 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The voice communication control system (VCCS) connects and controls several voice communication systems used for air traffic management (ATM). It works on various IT protocols customized for each set of facilities. VCCS is majorly used in the aerospace industry for air traffic management operations.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The hardware segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is estimated to grow owing to an increase in demand for high-tech VCCS components such as digital switches, consoles, connections, and antennas. As new air traffic control towers require modern VCCS technology, the rising development of air traffic control towers is predicted to promote market expansion.

The air traffic control segment is expected to dominate and witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The aviation industry mostly uses voice communication control systems for air traffic control operations. VCCS facilitates ground-to-ground and ground-to-air communication in air traffic control. The market expansion is predicted to be supported by the recent advancements in VCCS technology, such as the digital voice communication system that provides real-time aircraft data to pilots and ground staff.

The defense segment is predicted to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The increasing defense budget of several countries, such as the U.S., India , and China , for upgrading the equipment is expected to assist the market growth. The rising modernization of tactical voice communication systems for secure and seamless communication is anticipated to propel segment growth.

, and , for upgrading the equipment is expected to assist the market growth. The rising modernization of tactical voice communication systems for secure and seamless communication is anticipated to propel segment growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region owing to growing developments of new airports in countries such as India and China . The increasing air passenger traffic due to the rising disposable income of individuals has led to the development of new airports in Asian countries to fulfill the demand for air travel.

Read 120-page market research report, “Voice Communication Control System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030“, published by Grand View Research.

Voice Communication Control System Market Growth & Trends

The rising number of air passengers across the globe has increased demand for the construction of new airports and commercial aircraft deliveries. Due to the huge population, China and India have observed high growth in air traffic compared to other countries. The growing number of airports is anticipated to increase the development of air traffic management infrastructure. Upgraded ATM infrastructures will provide seamless and efficient air traffic control operations.

However, voice communication systems in defense, aviation, and airports must adhere to very tight design guidelines. Additionally, the design must verify that all safety and security regulations are followed, which is a tedious process. These difficulties confronted by recent market entrants prevent market expansion. Consequently, it is anticipated that the demanding design requirements for the voice communication control equipment used for aviation &defense applications are expected to restrain the market expansion.

The COVID-19 outbreak has severely impaired the world economy. Commercial aviation operations were suspended in 2020 due to the reduction in air traffic brought on by the lockdowns in many countries. As a result, the demand for air traffic control was reduced, further decreasing the need for voice communication systems. In addition, the suspension of international maritime trade also led to a reduction in vessel traffic control. Hence, COVID-19 had a negative impact on the voice communication control systems market.

Voice Communication Control System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global voice communication control system market based on the component, application, end-use, and region

Voice Communication Control System Market – Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Voice Communication Control System Market – Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Air Traffic Control

Vessel Traffic Control

Disaster & Emergency Management

Others

Voice Communication Control System Market – End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Commercial

Defense

Voice Communication Control System Market – Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in Voice Communication Control System Market

S.I.T.T.I. S.p.A.

Rohde & Schwarz

Copperchase Ltd.

Thales Group

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Saab AB

Morocom International Inc.

Frequentis AG

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Applied Electro Magnetics

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Voice And Speech Recognition Market – The global voice and speech recognition market size is anticipated to reach USD 53.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to witness an upsurge in the adoption of voice-activated systems, voice-enabled devices, and voice-enabled virtual assistant systems owing to the rising applications in the banking and automobile sectors. The escalating need to counter fraudulent activities and enhance security in the banking sector is boosting the adoption of voice biometrics for the authentication of users. The automobile sector is expected to gain momentum owing to advances in technology & emergence of innovative concepts, such as autonomous and connected cars.

The global voice and speech recognition market size is anticipated to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to witness an upsurge in the adoption of voice-activated systems, voice-enabled devices, and voice-enabled virtual assistant systems owing to the rising applications in the banking and automobile sectors. The escalating need to counter fraudulent activities and enhance security in the banking sector is boosting the adoption of voice biometrics for the authentication of users. The automobile sector is expected to gain momentum owing to advances in technology & emergence of innovative concepts, such as autonomous and connected cars. Voice-based Payments Market – The global voice-based payments market size is expected to reach USD 14.66 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing adoption of voice commerce solutions worldwide is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. The strong emphasis payment service providers are putting on offering enhanced payment solutions also bodes well for the market growth.

– The global voice-based payments market size is expected to reach by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing adoption of voice commerce solutions worldwide is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. The strong emphasis payment service providers are putting on offering enhanced payment solutions also bodes well for the market growth. Voice Picking Solution Market – The global voice picking solution market size is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The number of warehouses and distribution centers operating across the world is increasing rapidly in line with the growing online groceries sales; policies, such as next-day delivery, being pursued by retailers; and the subsequent growth of the e-commerce and retail industries. As a result, organizations are aggressively adopting various solutions, such as voice picking solutions, to meet the customers’ requirements. Changing consumer behavior and the growing emphasis on customer satisfaction is also prompting enterprises to opt for a voice picking solution.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058d

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voice-communication-control-system-market-worth-6-31-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301730283.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

