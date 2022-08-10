Voice jammer stops anyone from recording you speak

An artificial intelligence voice jammer can unobtrusively block microphones recording a single voice in an area, avoiding causing wider disruption that might tip people off

Using artificial intelligence to produce the right pattern of sound can render a voice unrecordable Shutterstock/ArtemisDiana

A voice jammer can now stop anyone recording the speech of a single target person.

Voice jammers work much like noise-cancelling headphones, which effectively squash unwanted background sound waves out of existence by playing a copy of a background sound wave but with the wave pattern inverted. Such jammers generally stop electronic eavesdropping on conversations by broadcasting inverse sound waves that affect all microphones within earshot.

But this can prevent nearby people’s phones from picking …