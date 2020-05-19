Volunteer groups receive funding boost

news, local-news,

More than 20 organisations in Northern Tasmania have received a funding boost aimed at supporting the work of volunteers. The City of Launceston Basketball Club, George Town Neighbourhood House, Playgroup Tasmania and the Riverside Scout Group are among the recipients of the federal government’s 2019-20 Volunteer Grants program. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer said the funding would go a long way in supporting organisations and their volunteers through what has been a tough year. “This week is National Volunteers Week [May 18-24], giving us all an opportunity to recognise the role volunteers play in our community,” she said. “This funding recognises the sacrifices volunteers make to help deliver vital services be it to vulnerable members of our community or assisting in local sporting organisations.” IN OTHER NEWS: The awarded grants offer funding between $1000 and $5000. Nationally, volunteering has an estimated annual economic and social contribution of $290 billion. Ms Archer said it was vital to acknowledge the important contributions of volunteers in the community.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/hmGELMDNLvR57UVp2m7fXz/62c1090d-cfe1-401a-890d-dd57259efd8b.jpg/r0_443_6016_3842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg