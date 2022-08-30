Vonya Global Publishes the latest edition of the Strategic Role of Internal Audit

Multinational consulting firm publishes a white paper on leveraging the strategic role internal audit fills within an organization. Readers of the white paper will learn from executives and internal auditors of both private organizations and public corporations on how best to make internal audit strategic.

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Chicago-based consulting firm, Vonya Global, released a white paper titled “The Strategic Role of Internal Audit.” The firm, which specializes in internal audit, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate governance, released the white paper to highlight internal audit’s strategic role and to share thoughts on whether internal audit is equipped to assess the effectiveness of risk management on strategic initiatives.

Internal audit is one mechanism management can use as a system of checks and balances on the business operations. Per Steven Randall, Vonya Global Managing Partner, “Internal audit is responsible for monitoring the effectiveness of the internal control processes that have been established by management. Internal audit is the one function within the company that provides independent assurance to business owners, stakeholders, and investors on the reliability and stability of the business. This responsibility must include the strategic initiatives a company develops.”

Internal Auditors are tasked with evaluating almost every aspect of a business, including financial reporting, information technology, operations, compliance, and risk management. The internal audit department helps a company solve problems and improve business practices so the business can become more efficient, more effective, more profitable, and better able to deliver on stakeholder expectations.

The results of the study reveal the different views regarding the expectations of internal audit from internal auditors and executives of both public and private organizations in various industries. It provides a baseline for internal auditors and executives to evaluate internal audit and a road map on how internal audit can enhance its strategic role.

The white paper compares results to previous studies to provide a trend analysis. The 2022 white paper is a follow-up to similar studies conducted by Vonya Global on the subject.

The intended audience for this white paper includes members of the board of directors and audit committee, executive management, middle management, and all internal auditors. To learn more and access the report, visit Vonya Global’s website.

About Vonya Global: Vonya Global is a multinational consulting firm that partners with business leaders on various assurance and consulting services. Specializing in corporate governance and internal audit, Vonya Global’s services range from financial reporting to cyber security and technology consulting. With industry-specific practices, a tailored approach to client service, and a wealth of experience, Vonya Global moves businesses forward with certainty.

