VPN for PC: What is a VPN? and best VPN for secure browsing

What is VPN and why do I need it?

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) connection establishes a secure connection between you and the internet. Via the VPN, all your data traffic is routed through an encrypted virtual tunnel. This disguises your IP address when you use the internet, making its location invisible to everyone.

A VPN connection is also secure against external attacks. Most important, VPN services establish secure and encrypted connections to provide greater privacy than even a secured Wi-Fi hotspot.

Gain secure and private access to the internet with VPN

VPNs can seem complicated, but the concept is actually pretty simple. A VPN gives you a secure, encrypted tunnel through which all online traffic can flow. Nobody can see into the tunnel, so all your browsing is private. Make sense?

Few of the best VPNs for online security with powerful encryption, fast connection speeds and a huge network of secure servers can bypass the geographic restrictions of popular streaming sites like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu, so you can watch additional content from around the world. It’s also a great option for unblocking streaming sites.

VPN privacy: What does a VPN do?

A VPN can hide a lot of information that can put your privacy at risk. Here are five of them.

1. Your browsing history

It’s no secret where you go on the internet. Your internet service provider and your web browser can track just about everything you do on the internet. A lot of the websites you visit can also keep a history. Web browsers can track your search history and tie that information to your IP address.

Here are two examples why you may want to keep your browsing history private. Maybe you have a medical condition and you’re searching the web for information about treatment options. Guess what? Without a VPN, you’ve automatically shared that information and may start receiving targeted ads that could draw further attention to your condition.

Or maybe you just want to price airline tickets for a flight next month. The travel sites you visit know you’re looking for tickets and they might display fares that aren’t the cheapest available.

These are just a few isolated examples. Keep in mind your internet service provider may be able to sell your browsing history. Even so-called private browsers may not be so private.

2. Your IP address and location

Anyone who captures your IP address can access what you’ve been searching on the internet and where you were located when you searched. Think of your IP address as the return address you’d put on a letter. It leads back to your device.

Since a VPN uses an IP address that’s not your own, it allows you to maintain your online privacy and search the web anonymously. You’re also protected against having your search history gathered, viewed, or sold. Keep in mind, your search history can still be viewed if you are using a public computer or one provided by your employer, school, or other organization.

3. Your location for streaming

You might pay for streaming services that enable you to watch things like professional sports. When you travel outside the country, the streaming service may not be available. There are good reasons for this, including contractual terms and regulations in other countries. Even so, a VPN would allow you to select an IP address in your home country. That would likely give you access to any event shown on your streaming service. You may also be able to avoid data or speed throttling.

4. Your devices

A VPN can help protect your devices, including desktop computer, laptop, tablet, and smart phone from prying eyes. Your devices can be prime targets for cybercriminals when you access the internet, especially if you’re on a public Wi-Fi network. In short, a VPN helps protect the data you send and receive on your devices so hackers won’t be able to watch your every move.

5. Your web activity — to maintain internet freedom

Hopefully, you’re not a candidate for government surveillance, but who knows. Remember, a VPN protects against your internet service provider seeing your browsing history. So you’re protected if a government agency asks your internet service provider to supply records of your internet activity. Assuming your VPN provider doesn’t log your browsing history (some VPN providers do), your VPN can help protect your internet freedom.

Why you should not use a VPN?

Instead of directly accessing a website, you’re accessing it via your VPN provider.

Although this allows you to hide your IP address and encrypt your data, this also means, data has to travel more and with added complexity.

If VPN providers you’re using are not powerful enough, your internet can get very slow.

VPN for PC: Operating system support

This is fairly self-explanatory: You want a VPN service that works with the operating systems on your laptop, smart phone, desktop or tablet.

Fortunately, paid services tend to work on all the major operating systems. Finding a VPN provider that works with your devices’ operating systems, then, shouldn’t be difficult.

Supported operating systems comparison:

Norton Secure VPN – Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS

PureVPN – Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux

IPVanish – Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux

CyberGhost – Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux

Hotspot Shield – Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux

VyprVPN – Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS

Private Internet Access – Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux

StrongVPN – Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux

Surfshark – Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux

NordVPN – Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux

ExpressVPN – Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux

TorGuard – Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux

Encrypt.me – Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS

Safer VPN – Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS

HMA – Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux

Tunnel Bear – Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux (Limited Support)

Check out the top 10 VPNs here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

