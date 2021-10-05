VPN sale — save an extra 40% on these services

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Let’s cut to the chase: You clicked this link because you want a reliable VPN service to protect you from online goons. That’s valid. Whether you’re working from home, doing online school, or simply just want your online activity protected, a VPN is the safest and most convenient choice.

Here are 10 options to choose from, all of which are on sale for an extra 40% off for a limited time. Just be sure to enter the code VIP40 at checkout.

This VPN works with just about any device in your tech collection, including your Smart TV and router. It operates with 99.9 percent uptime and gives you access to over 350 high-speed servers spread across the globe. It also features a NAT firewall, ad blocker, anti-malware software, and a strict no-logging policy for enhanced protection. Get a lifetime subscription for five devices for just $11.99 ($600 value) with the code VIP40.

Credit: FastestVPN

As you can tell by the name, BulletVPN offers bulletproof online protection. It uses industry-standard encryption protocols to keep your digital activity safe and premium-grade carrier lines to provide the fastest possible speeds online. With a global network, it offers access to hundreds of geo-restricted sites across the globe. Grab a lifetime subscription on sale for $23.39 ($540 value) with the code VPN40.

Credit: BulletVPN

Rated 4 out of 5 stars by VPN Mentor, DisconnectVPN works not just to preserve your online identity, but also to block trackers and malware across your entire device. The result is 44 percent faster browsing, 39 percent less bandwidth, and improved battery life. Snag a lifetime subscription for five devices for $23.99 with the code VPN40.

Credit: Disconnect VPN

SlickVPN employs a strict no-logging policy to ensure that none of your personal data will fall into the wrong hands. It offers HYDRA protection, too, providing you with the most secure connection possible and completely masking your traffic from anyone. A lifetime subscription is valued at $1,200, but with the code VPN40, you can get it on sale for $11.99.

Credit: SlickVPN

With over 400 servers spread across 80 locations, KeepSolid offers unfettered access to as much geo-restricted content as possible. It lets you surf on a variety of VPN protocols like IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, and KeepSolid Wise, and offers military-grade AES 256-bit encryption for enhanced protection. Normally $199, a lifetime subscription is on sale for $23.99 with the code VIP40.

Credit: KeepSolid VPN

WifiMask is equipped with fine-tuned servers and lightweight apps that are easy on the CPU and RAM. Apart from masking your location and online activity, it also speeds up your internet connection by blocking annoying ads. It’s also capable of blocking threats like malware, spyware, phishing, ad fraud, botnets, and cryptocurrency mining. Originally $143, a three-year subscription is on sale for $23.99 with the code VIP40.

Credit: WifiMask VPN

Hop offers you your own private VPN server. It simplifies the process of hosting and connecting to an internet-routing VPN access point, cutting the VPN service provider altogether. This way, there is no third party potentially tracking your online traffic. You can get a lifetime subscription for $23.99 (regularly $148) with the code VIP40.

Credit: Hop VPN

BelkaVPN has a kill switch feature that terminates your internet connection when the VPN connection becomes unstable. Combined with multiple VPN protocols and military-grade AES 256-bit encryption, your online freedom and safety are guaranteed. Grab a lifetime subscription on sale for $23.99 ($719 value) with the code VIP40.

Credit: BelkaVPN

Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, VPN.asia uses high-strength 256-bit encryption to safeguard your data. It does its job discreetly in the background, meaning it won’t slow down your internet speed. You can also use it on all devices, including streaming sticks, smart TVs, and routers. At a $1,080 value, you can get a 10-year subscription on sale for only $47.99 with the code VIP40.

Credit: VPN.asia

AdGuard doesn’t fall short when it comes to providing you with online freedom. It has its own security protocol to provide a faster and safer VPN connection, as well as a zero-logging policy and advanced encryption algorithm that guarantees your personal data security. A one-year subscription is usually $71, but you can grab it on sale for $11.99 with the code VIP40.