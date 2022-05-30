Latest News
VR with muscle-stimulating tech that can force you to move your head
Applying muscle-stimulating electrodes to carefully selected points on the necks of volunteers can force the wearer to look up or down, or side to side – which could be useful for steering attention in a 3D virtual reality training or gaming environment, but potentially in augmented reality applications in the real world, too. Currently, the only systems capable of steering the head are the robotic exoskeletons used by medics for neck rehabilitation.
Tags:
Jimmys Post
0