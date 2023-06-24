VSPO showcases games at the first-ever Olympic Esports Week

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VSPO, formerly known as VSPN, the leading esports tournament operator in Asia, is showcasing games to the first-ever Olympic Esports Week, bringing Honor of Kings and Speed Drifters for participants to experience at the event.

As one of the local partners of Olympic Esports Week, starting from 23 June 2023, VSPO allows participants at its booth to try out various games and challenge AI to enjoy the adrenaline-filled moments onsite to claim souvenirs.

Honor of Kings recorded 100 million average daily active users in 2020 and became the world’s most played MOBA.

The inaugural Olympic Esports Week (OEW) will take place in Singapore between 22 and 25 June 2023, organized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Sport Singapore and the Singapore National Olympic Council. The four-day festival showcases the best of virtual sports, and also some top games involved in the exhibition area which show up the latest technologies and innovations in the field of simulated sports and esports, and present opportunities for participants to try their hand at all these games in the free-to-play zone.

VSPO is also showcasing at its booth its track record of bringing massively popular esports tournaments to life including King Pro League, Honor of Kings franchised tournaments, Speed Drifters Mobile Asian Cup. With key business pillars being commercialization, esports venue and tournaments operation, VSPO keeps long-term partnerships with world-wide game developers. In Feburary 2023, VSPO announced that it received a $265 million investment from Savvy Games Group.

VSPO, together with Honor of Kings, has long been making efforts to integrate competitive games with sport events. VSPO held Esports at 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia and received “Asian Sport Contribution Award”. Arena of Volar, originated from Honor of Kings, was a medal event at the 30th and 31st Southeast Asian Games, after the game featured as a demonstration sport at the 2018 Asian Games. On Sep 2021, The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) revealed that Arena of Volar Asian Games Version, originated from Honor of Kings, was among the esports titles for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. This will be the first time that esports will be played as a medal event at the Asian Games.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vspo-showcases-games-at-the-first-ever-olympic-esports-week-301861118.html

SOURCE VSPO

