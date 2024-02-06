VUZ REDEFINES ENTERTAINMENT FOR APPLE VISION PRO: THE FUTURE OF IMMERSIVE TECHNOLOGY UNFOLDS

DUBAI, UAE, LOS ANGELES and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today VUZ, the leading immersive social app and immersive video platform, announced immediate availability of VUZ on the App Store for Apple Vision Pro.

VUZ bridges the gap between the physical and virtual to offer the largest premium immersive content library in the world. Boasting more than 20,000 hours of exclusive premium immersive content with over 2 billion views covering entertainment, creators and sports segments, including XR, VR and AR experiences from virtually anywhere in the world.

By seamlessly integrating VUZ’s cutting-edge technology with Apple Vision Pro, users can now embark on a groundbreaking journey into a realm of unparalleled immersive realism.

VUZ for Apple Vision Pro is groundbreaking and a major global milestone,” said VUZ founder, Khaled Zaatarah. “We’re not just entering a new chapter of immersive technology; we’re rewriting the entire narrative and building the future of media and entertainment. The combination of cutting-edge innovation and immersive content in VUZ for Apple Vision Pro is a seismic shift in how we perceive and engage with entertainment, and will change everything. We’re excited to unveil a new era of immersive experiences that will captivate and redefine the way users interact with digital realms. The possibilities are limitless.

With VUZ for Apple Vision Pro, users can explore virtual realms, attend live events, stand among top celebrities and creators, and engage in social interactions for an unprecedented level of realism and engagement. The VUZ content library will also allow users to blend into immersive concerts, experience behind-the-scenes content with 360-degree views, and share virtual spaces with friends across the globe.

In addition to this groundbreaking product release, VUZ recently announced a collaboration with LALIGA, the premier Spanish football league and the largest football ecosystem globally. The collaboration is poised to engage football enthusiasts with endless immersive content on the VUZ platform, providing a novel dimension to the LALIGA experience.

In 2022, The VUZ immersive social app won the Tech Company of the Year Award by Tech Entrepreneur Awards and has raised over $30 million since inception backed by investors such as e& Capital, Caruso Ventures, Dubai Future District Fund, SRMG, and many others. The immersive media platform will leverage its partners’ infrastructure to expand into countries globally.

About VUZ

www.VUZ.com is a tech company founded in 2017 and one of the fastest growing immersive social platforms in the world. So far, the company has attracted $30M in venture capital. VUZ has reached over 1 billion screen views and has offices in Dubai, Los Angeles, and Riyadh, and counts a team of more than 50 people with specialties in various types of innovation and product development expertise across multiple technology sectors. Won the startup of the year award and won as a finalist in the Webit Founders Games out of 3,500 tech scaelup tech companies including Time Draper as a jury member.

Download the VUZ Mobile App: https://bit.ly/360VUZ-App-PR

Stay updated with us on VUZ Instagram: https://bit.ly/VUZ–Instagram

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vuz-redefines-entertainment-for-apple-vision-pro-the-future-of-immersive-technology-unfolds-302054829.html

SOURCE VUZ

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

