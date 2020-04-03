W.N.B.A. Postpones Start of Season

The W.N.B.A. has postponed the start of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic, with no indication when play would begin.

The league was scheduled to open training camps on April 26 and the regular season was set to begin on May 15. The W.N.B.A. will still hold a “virtual” draft on April 17.

W.N.B.A. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement on Friday that the league will “use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats.”

“Our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees,” Engelbert said.