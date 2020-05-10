Waist-up accessories to glam up your next video call – Kate Waterhouse

These days it’s all about the waist up. From Zoom calls for work to Facetime with friends and family, you’ve only got a tiny box to work with so if you want to make your outfit pop, accessories are key.

While it’s good to incorporate a statement top, whether it’s a classic knit or a blouse in a striking colour into your look it’s a great opportunity to have fun and play around with an accessory or two. If you’ve never really been one to accessorise, it’s the perfect time to experiment and if you’ve always been a fan, then go ahead and glam it up big time.

Whether it’s a cute headband, an eye-catching pair of earrings or a sleek necklace, there are plenty of ways to make an outfit look great. And even if you do only have a small window, the right accessory can still take your outfit from good to great.

I’ve rounded up a few picks to suit every budget, and every style. Now even if you’re only wearing your fave leggings down the bottom, you can still look on trend and ultra chic up top.