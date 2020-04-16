‘Waka & Tammy’s Deb Antney Wants Her Son & Tammy To Have Twins: I’ll ‘Keep Pushing’ For It

HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Waka Flocka Flame’s mom Deb Antney ahead of the ‘Waka & Tammy’ finale about her frustration over not having grandchildren just yet and more. Plus, we have a sneak peek of the finale!

Waka Flocka Flame’s mom Deb Antney has been very vocal this season on Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka about wanting grandchildren from Waka and wife Tammy Rivera. She wants her son to really settle down and have some kids, but he has pushed off the idea for now. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Deb ahead of the April 16 finale about where she’s at with trying to convince Waka to have a baby.

“For me, it’s almost a decade that they’ve been together,” Deb told HollywoodLife. “I need to see the confirmation. I need to know that this is real. You see how much they on the show, they have no shame in their sexual appetites. They do that on a normal basis. I mean, we’re all about the film and you look around and it’s like, ‘Boy, y’all give us a break.’ So let us see something coming out of this. What’s going on? Are we really having that much fun? Because by now something should have bloomed.”

Deb is not someone to back down from a challenge either. She’s going to keep on nudging Waka and Tammy. She also doesn’t want just one grandchild, she wants twins! “I think that I just have to keep the metal to the pedal and keep pushing,” she continued. “Eventually, I’m going to have to take steps with things and that’s the meddling side. I don’t get into anything else, but I want a grandchild. I want two of them at one time so that in case you don’t want to go back to it again, I’m okay with the two.”

Over the course of the first season of Waka & Tammy, Deb has opened up about the loss of her two sons. Kayo Redd, committed suicide in 2010, and Caodes was killed in a car accident. Deb discussed her regret with how she handled those tragic losses and how it’s impacted Waka and her other children.

“When my first son passed away, I really didn’t sit my kids down to see how they were feeling because I couldn’t deal with it,” Deb admitted. “I didn’t sit down and see how they felt and where they were going with that. I had to jump back into working and doing what I had to do to keep my mind off of it to stop me from going crazy. I blame me for my sons not really expressing their feelings. Being a single mother and raising those boys was not an easy task. I had to really give a lot of tough love. Even though Waka is a very loving individual, I gave them so much toughness that they can never show their feelings. Even when Waka and Tammy got married, what people fail to realize and Waka’s talked about that, Waka jumped so that he would not deal with Kayo’s death. They went and got married. So when I heard about the marriage, I heard about it because one of the tabloids called me and said, ‘Well, how do you feel about your son getting married after the death of your son?’ I could have just died. I couldn’t believe he did that. But he was so impulsive and acted that way. Although he talked about how he loved Tammy, he didn’t deal with Kayo’s death and jumped into the marriage. That was me not teaching them how to deal with emotions. I wanted to deal with all the emotions for them, so you don’t go through nothing. I dealt with everything and that wasn’t right.”

Deb knows good music when she hears it. She’s a prominent entertainment manager and the founder and CEO of Mizay Entertainment. She helped artists like Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj get their big breaks. Deb gushed over daughter-in-law Tammy’s new music. “She really did her thing,” Deb said. “I’m super proud of her. I was very worried about this. My son being a rapper and Tammy having so much on our plate it kind of scared me because she was kind of breaking down. At that time, my meddling came in. She was also afraid for me to hear it because of not wanting me to think that this is not good. I’ve got to get better with that kind of stuff because failure is just not an option with me. But she did really good.” The Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka finale will air April 16 at 10 p.m. on WE tv.