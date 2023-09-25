Wall Street Memes Price Expected to Rocket on OKX Exchange Listing – Largest New Crypto Launch of 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OKX, the world‘s second-largest crypto exchange in terms of liquidity and visitors, lists the biggest meme coin ICO ever, Wall Street Memes ($WSM), tomorrow Tuesday 26th, at 10am UTC.

After raising nearly $30 million for its mission to democratize finance by taking on Wall Street on behalf of mainstreet, the eagerly awaited launch on multiple tier 1 exchanges has arrived, with OKX the first to start trading WSM/USDT.

The OKX announcement means the listing has been brought forward by one day, in what is probably a bullish indicator as OKX looks to lock in an expected influx of trading volume. Don‘t be surprised if other exchanges follow OKX‘s lead and bring forward their $WSM list dates too.

An hour before the listing, $WSM‘s token generation event (TGE) takes place at 9am UTC, at which time early presale token holders will be able to claim directly on the Wall Street Memes website.

Those who prefer to buy on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), or are in jurisdictions where OKX is not available, can start trading on DEXs from 2pm UTC, four hours after the OKX listing.

Ready, steady go for 10x $WSM price explosion

For last-minute investors trying to get in before the centralized exchange price explosion, there was still time to buy in the presale up until 6pm UTC today.

$WSM was priced at $0.0337 in the last stage of the presale, which, depending on market-making activity, should be below the list price on OKX tomorrow.

In the past three days alone, more than $2.5 million has flowed into the presale. There were more than 5,000 buys on the Ethereum presale smart contract in the space of 24 hours as the FOMO took off.

OKX – the world ‘ s leading one-stop crypto exchange meets the biggest pre-launch meme coin community ever

Along with its deep liquidity, as confirmed by market makers Redline and Kairon Labs, and excellent visitor numbers, OKX also happens to be the sponsor of the top team, Manchester City, in the wealthiest sports league in the world – English football‘s Premier League.

The team behind $WSM said there would be ‘multiple tier 1 exchanges‘ listings of the coin, so more announcements are expected to follow the OKX news. It is thought that tier 1 is taken to mean top 10 exchanges, so there will be plenty of liquidity to guarantee smooth trading, good market depth and low price slippage.

Wall Street Memes has among the largest meme coin communities with more than one million followers across all socials.

Its Wall Street Bets Instagram account has 539,000 followers, and there are 279,000 on X (formerly Twitter).

There are also another 100,000 followers across its two other Instagram channels, wallstgonewild and wallstbullsnft.

With such an expansive social footprint in play at the very beginning of its meme coin journey, Wall Street Memes can safely be said to have the largest such community of any crypto just starting out.

Crypto‘s most valuable meme coin, Dogecoin, took 10 years to amass more than 3 million followers on X. Certainly, that‘s a solid milestone, but consider the fact that Wall Street Memes is launching with one million followers already in hand.

Pepe exploded 15x when it launched on major exchanges – $WSM next Pepe?

Pepe exploded onto the crypto scene in late April and listed on major exchanges shortly after.

In the week before it listed on major exchanges, the price of the coin increased by nearly 1,000%.

If, like Pepe, the $WSM price pumps 15x at launch, a $1,000 investment will be worth $15,000. Given the upside experienced by Pepe, such a projection is well within the bounds of possibility.

After OKX there will be more exchanges listing $WSM, so the bullish price pressure will gain momentum over the coming period.

From launch to all-time high, Pepe made gains of 260x.

Elon Musk will be watching the $WSM price lift-off like a hawk?

Such is Wall Street Memes’ reach, it has had Elon Musk showing up on its X posts.

The implication of Musk‘s involvement at the level of tweet interactions is massive.

As is well known, Musk is interested in cryptocurrency, notably as a backer of Dogecoin. But he has dabbled in other coins too, or at least helped to birth them.

A team of winners – King of Stonks will be King of Meme Coins

One last thing. The team at Wall Street Memes is not entirely new to crypto. They have already tasted the fruits of success with their NFTs.

In May this year, the team launched the Wall Street Bulls Ordinals NFT Collection.

Before that, in 2021, the founders made a profit of $2.5 million after minting the Wall Street Bulls 10,000-piece NFT collection, which sold out in 32 minutes.

With mystery products set to be launched after the coin launches and staking already live, Wall Street Memes looks to be deadly serious about building a meme coin with utility to become a vehicle for wealth creation.

If you are thinking of taking a bet on a meme coin, then the King of Stonks is probably the best place to start.

$WSM could be the next Dogecoin , Shiba Inu or Pepe

Crypto analysts on YouTube have had Wall Street Memes in their sights for some time.

Joe Pary thinks $WSM could be the next 100x meme coin.

Imagine if you could turn $27 into $4,240,471 with top 3 best crypto meme coin? Wall Street Memes could be that token.

YouTube channel Crypto Pulse picks $WSM as the only meme coin worth buying – the Pepe coin killer.

Finally, this crypto YouTuber has some interesting nuggets for presale buyers, but all those selling points apply equally as well for new buyers entering the market when $WSM lists on OKX.

