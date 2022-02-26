Walmart has a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X restock set for Feb. 24 — here’s how to get access

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Walmart will have a limited stock of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles available for paying Walmart+ members on Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. EST.

Between Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard and Sony buying Bungie, 2022 is already panning out to be huge for video games. Is this the year you finally get your hands on a next-gen console, too?

You can tempt fate this Thursday, Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. EST when Walmart restocks the PlayStation 5 ($499), the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition ($399), and Xbox Series X ($499) as part of an Exclusive Access Event for Walmart+ members. The event will also feature deeply discounted items across the store’s electronics, fitness, home, and apparel departments (up to 40% off!), so even if you miss out on one of those consoles, you can at least score a good deal or two.

SEE ALSO: We’re a year into the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X generation. How are they doing?



If you’ve shopped any of these Walmart+ affairs before, you know the drill: This restock/sale is restricted to members with a paid subscription. (In other words, free trial accounts don’t count.) On the bright side, this acts as a nice deterrent for bots and scalpers and includes further benefits like unlimited free delivery and fuel discounts. It’s also way cheaper than an Amazon Prime membership nowadays — click here to sign up for just $98 a year or $12.95 per month.

Trying to hunt down an Xbox Series S ($299)? No need to wait until the event starts on Thursday: Walmart already had the disc drive-free version of Microsoft’s console in stock at the time of writing.

