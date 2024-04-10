Walmart Partners with Consumers Energy to Power 44 Michigan Locations with Clean Energy

JACKSON, Mich., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Consumers Energy and Walmart Inc. announced today they’ve reached an agreement for Consumers Energy to power 44 Walmart locations in Consumers Energy’s service territory in Michigan with clean energy. The agreement is a milestone for the Consumers Energy’s Renewable Energy Program, which now has similar commitments from over 30 large employers.

“Developing new renewable energy resources for our customers reflects Consumers Energy’s commitment to Michigan’s clean energy future and the collaboration it takes to bring them to fruition,” said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy’s Vice President of Customer Experience. “By diversifying the energy portfolio, we are making a meaningful impact in adding critical new clean energy capacity to the grid while fostering economic growth and job creation in renewable energy.”

Walmart continues to accelerate its energy transformation strategy toward its goal to power all its operations with renewable energy.

“Walmart’s energy transformation roadmap is designed to prioritize high-impact, high quality clean energy opportunities that help add new clean energy capacity to the grid and secure reliable and emissions-free power for our operations,” said Stephen Chriss, Senior Director for Utility Partnerships at Walmart. “We look forward to collaborating with Consumers Energy to add new clean energy capacity to Michigan’s power grid.”

Walmart is agreeing to match 90% of the energy they use across 44 Michigan locations with renewable energy from future projects that Consumers Energy will develop in Michigan.

In total, over 30 businesses that Consumers Energy serves have committed to nearly 600 megawatts of emission-free renewable energy supporting their sustainability goals. That’s enough generation to power approximately 66,000 homes each year and equivalent to removing greenhouse gas emissions produced from over 120,000 cars on the road annually from the environment, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calculations.

Other recent Michigan participants in the Renewable Energy Program include Calmic LLC, CIE Newcor MTG and Mayfair Plastics Inc.

Consumers Energy’s Renewable Energy Program provides a local, cost-effective, flexible, turnkey solution for businesses to use solar and wind energy to achieve their sustainability goals and protect the planet for future generations. Their enrollment not only advances greening Michigan’s grid, but also supports Michigan jobs created through building and operating renewable energy projects. Learn more by contacting RenewableProgram@ConsumersEnergy.com.

Consumers Energy is Michigan’s largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy’s Clean Energy Plan calls for eliminating coal as an energy source in 2025, achieving net-zero carbon emissions and meeting 90 percent of customers’ energy needs through clean sources, including wind and solar.

