Walt Disney World plans to reopen Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom to the public in just SIX WEEKS

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida plans to partially reopen to the public in just six weeks, according to one company executive.

The iconic theme park – which was forced to shutter more than two months ago amid the COVID-19 pandemic – is hoping to allow guests to visit Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom from July 11, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Under reopening plans, visitors will have their temperature taken and will be required to wear a mask at all times.

The Disney exec additionally told the publication that social distancing and frequent hand-washing will also be promoted.

Meanwhile, SeaWorld – which boasts three separate Orlando parks – has plans to reopen from Thursday, June 11.

CEO Marc Swanson confirmed the plans to the Orlando Sentinel Wednesday, but did not disclose whether the parks will be fully or partially reopened.

However, he did declare that he hopes to host an ’employee appreciation night’ on June 10 – just before the public reopening.

Orlando is widely considered to be America’s theme park capital – and many locals have been out of work in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Disney is the city’s largest employer with around 75,000 workers, and the theme park’s shutdown on March 15 has left many of them out of work.

However, the city has largely avoided catastrophic levels of COVID-19 cases seen in other parts of Florida, prompting theme park execs and government officials to eye reopening.

On Tuesday, the city had 1,849 confirmed cases of the virus, and 39 deaths.