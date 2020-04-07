Want tennis tips from Roger Federer? Here’s how to get them

Tennis great Roger Federer has turned online coach in his coronavirus self-isolation, offering stuck-at-home amateur players the ultimate online fantasy camp of sorts.

With millions of people all over the world in voluntary or compulsory home isolation because of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a host of athletes have posted workouts and drills to social media with suggestions for staying in shape.

In Federer’s version – which he called “a helpful solo drill” – he encouraged fans to tweet to him videos of them mimicking his volleying exercise.

And then he replied to some, even dispensing a little advice.

Not a bad instructor, eh?

Federer, who has a men’s-record 20 grand slam singles titles, previously posted clips of himself hitting against a wall in the snow, including around-the-back or through-the-leg-‘tweener trick shots.

But on Tuesday, the 38-year-old star donned an all-white outfit (perhaps a nod for Wimbledon, which he has won eight times and has been cancelled for 2020). He added a white panama hat with black band, stood near the green wall and volleyed against it.

Federer tapped the ball more than 200 times during the test of reflex and form in the 59-second video.

Within six hours, his clip had garnered more than one million views, and his post drew more than 1300 replies.

True to his word, he answered some.

“Don’t lean back, strong in the wrist,” Federer wrote to one person. “Keep up the great work.”

To another, in which a man hit a tennis ball against an indoor wall while a dog appeared to nap underneath, Federer answered: “Love the confidence not to drop the (tennis ball emoji) on the (dog emoji).”

To others, he sent verbal pats on the back, such as, “Good job” or “Nice work” or “Love the effort”.

Federer, who had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in February, is waiting along with everyone else for competitive tennis to return.

The men’s and women’s professional tours are suspended until at least mid-July because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

-with AAP