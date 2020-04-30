Want to win a $5,000 furniture package?

Research shows that by using print as well as online advertising, sellers attract on average a 16% greater sale price for their house, than online alone.

So to get a better price for your property, and a chance to win a new furniture package, just ask your Real Estate agent about print advertising, and encourage them to help you List To Win!

*Source: Increase based on houses listed in relevant print titles in conjunction with online advertising. Core Logic Media Maximiser Research 2020.

