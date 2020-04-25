Want to Win a Trip to the ‘Friends’ Reunion? Here’s How | Grit Daily News
Source: Warner Bros
Fans of the legendary 90’s sitcom Friends were thrilled to
learn the cast was uniting once more for a reunion special on HBO
Max. The stars of the show recently had even more good news to
share about the reunion: fans can enter a contest for a chance to
attend the taping with five of their friends. Not only that, but
the winners will have the chance to share coffee with the cast at
the Central Perk as well as enjoy the Friends VIP experience on the
Warner Bros. studio tour.
The One Where It’s For A Good Cause Source: Warner Bros.
The contest is for a good cause. The way for fans to enter is
via
AllInChallenge.com. Any donation counts as an entry, and the
money goes to several good causes. Those include No Kid Hungry,
Meals on Wheels, and America’s Food Fund. It’s a clever way for
the cast of “Friends” to spread good cheer in a time where the
world desperately needs it. However, the website
Bustle noted they weren’t the only celebrities offering
special opportunities for fans who donated.
Celebs like Matthew McConaughey, Madonna, Justin Timberlake and
more offered contests on the All In Challenge website for fans to
participate. Again, each entry for these contests are all donated
to good charitable organizations that are providing beneficiary aid
during the coronavirus
crisis. Even Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are offering fans
a chance for a walk on role in an upcoming Martin Scorsese
film.
The Impact of ‘Friends’
“Friends” is a television show that continues to make a
cultural impact long after it went off the air in 2004. In an era
where streaming services are more in demand than ever, HBO Max was
wise to buy the rights to the legendary sitcom (even though it cost
them
425 million dollars.) Citizens of the world are stuck at home
in quarantine, while things remain uncertain as to what will be
reopening and when. Even the ‘Friends’ reunion special has been
delayed due to coronavirus fears.
However, for whoever wins the contest, the wait will more than
likely be worthwhile.
