Want to Win a Trip to the ‘Friends’ Reunion? Here’s How | Grit Daily News

Fans of the legendary 90’s sitcom Friends were thrilled to

learn the cast was uniting once more for a reunion special on HBO

Max. The stars of the show recently had even more good news to

share about the reunion: fans can enter a contest for a chance to

attend the taping with five of their friends. Not only that, but

the winners will have the chance to share coffee with the cast at

the Central Perk as well as enjoy the Friends VIP experience on the

Warner Bros. studio tour.

The contest is for a good cause. The way for fans to enter is

via

AllInChallenge.com. Any donation counts as an entry, and the

money goes to several good causes. Those include No Kid Hungry,

Meals on Wheels, and America’s Food Fund. It’s a clever way for

the cast of “Friends” to spread good cheer in a time where the

world desperately needs it. However, the website

Bustle noted they weren’t the only celebrities offering

special opportunities for fans who donated.

Celebs like Matthew McConaughey, Madonna, Justin Timberlake and

more offered contests on the All In Challenge website for fans to

participate. Again, each entry for these contests are all donated

to good charitable organizations that are providing beneficiary aid

during the coronavirus

crisis. Even Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are offering fans

a chance for a walk on role in an upcoming Martin Scorsese

film.

The Impact of ‘Friends’

“Friends” is a television show that continues to make a

cultural impact long after it went off the air in 2004. In an era

where streaming services are more in demand than ever, HBO Max was

wise to buy the rights to the legendary sitcom (even though it cost

them

425 million dollars.) Citizens of the world are stuck at home

in quarantine, while things remain uncertain as to what will be

reopening and when. Even the ‘Friends’ reunion special has been

delayed due to coronavirus fears.

However, for whoever wins the contest, the wait will more than

likely be worthwhile.

