Want Your Health And Wellbeing Back? Here’s What To Do

Do you feel a far cry from the way you used to feel? Maybe you used to feel much fitter and healthier than you do now and you want to feel that way again. Life tends to come at us fast – it’s not unusual to get into a great routine and feel like you’ve got your life back on track, only to end up falling out of your routine a short while later and feeling like a failure. There are many reasons for this, and we’re going to examine them here. Read on if you want to know what to do to get your health and wellbeing back:

Make Sure Your Sleep Hygiene Is In Order

Your sleep has a huge impact on your overall health. If you don’t get enough sleep you will likely feel sluggish and lethargic – you may even feel unable to function during the day. Having a nap during the day isn’t exactly unhealthy, but it’s not great if you’re having to nap for hours at a time to catch up on your sleep. A 30 minute nap should suffice to get you feeling your best again. Try the following tips to get your sleep hygiene in order:

Make sure your environment is suitable – you should be able to completely block out light. Avoid having technology in the bedroom, too.

Make sure your pillows and mattress are suitable.

Go to bed at the same time each night and get up at the same time each morning. Even on weekends!

Avoid caffeine before bedtime.

Have a minimum of one hour to wind down before sleep – no TV, phone, or anything that could keep you up.

Following this advice will make such a huge difference to your overall sleeping pattern and the way you feel!

Plan Your Meals In Advance

Planning your meals in advance is great for so many reasons. You don’t need to spend an age deciding what to eat when you have already planned it in advance, and you can ensure that you’re getting a balanced diet this way. You can use an app like MyFitnessPal to get a better idea of the protein, fat, carbs, sugar, and saturated fat you are consuming. Remember, it’s about balance, not perfection.

Start Walking

If you’re struggling to motivate yourself to exercise, just walk. Walking is one of the most enjoyable, easy, and low impact exercises out there.

Figure Out Why You End Up Going Back To Your Old Ways

Usually, people end up going back to their old ways because they are really still stuck in their old mindset. It can be tough to break out of your old mindset when you’re trying to grow, but it can be done. Looking after yourself is so important, so work on mastering your mindset and see where it gets you.

Challenge Yourself

Challenge yourself in different ways each day and you’ll see how amazing and capable you are. Just be careful, or you may need to contact a personal injury lawyer if you try anything too dangerous.

Live In The Present Moment

Finally, live in the present moment. Don’t worry about who you were in the past, or who you think you should be. Live in this moment right now.