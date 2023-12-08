WANTIFO Launches Hair Dryer DualCare with Advanced Plasma Ionic Tech

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wantifo, leading the beauty tech industry, introduces the WANTIFO Hair Dryer DualCare, now available on Amazon.US. Known for blending high-tech solutions with user-friendly designs, WANTIFO’s latest offering, the DualCare, epitomizes their commitment to accessible, sophisticated beauty tools.

The WANTIFO Hair Dryer DualCare, boasting a high-speed 110,000 RPM brushless motor and cutting-edge Plasma Ionic Technology, emits 200 million positive and negative ions. This feature not only improves scalp health but also reduces hair loss and curbs frizz, resulting in softer, healthier, and more lustrous hair.

Efficient by design, the WANTIFO Hair Dryer DualCare ensures quick drying without heat damage. It includes customizable temperature settings, three distinct heat and speed options, and an HD LCD for user-friendly operation. Its 360° magnetic nozzle caters to different hair types and lengths, making it a versatile tool for any hair care routine.

Weighing just 0.82 pounds and maintaining a noise level under 60dB, the DualCare is perfect for home and travel use. It’s built with safety in mind, featuring a UL-certified US ALCI safety plug, automatic protection mechanisms, and an easy-to-use auto-cleaning function.

About WANTIFO

WANTIFO, a dynamic brand in the haircare industry, focuses on efficient, damage-free drying and stylish functionality, revolutionizing daily hair routines.

