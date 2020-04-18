War of words erupts over Victoria’s ‘bullsh*t’ golf ban

This coronavirus article is unlocked and free to read in the interest of community health and safety. Get full digital access to trusted news from the Herald Sun and Leader for just $1 for the first 28 days.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has bit back after opposition politician Tim Smith accused the state’s chief health officer of giving “bullsh*t”advice.

“If Australia hadn’t put in place social distancing and mass gathering restrictions when we did then what’s playing out overseas would be us now,” she tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

“So forgive me if I think staying alive is more important than playing a round of golf.”

Liberal member for Kew Tim Smith had earlier lashed out at Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, accusing him of giving “bullsh*t” advice.

Mr Smith accused Mr Sutton of basing his views on advice from Premier Daniel Andrews and Health Minister Jenny Mikakos.

He lashed out in a series of tweets last night, taking aim at Victoria’s COVID-19 restrictions.

“I’d be happy to do ‘as the Chief Health Officer says but because no other state has the same ridiculous rules as Victoria, I naturally question this decree,” he said in a tweet.

“Provide the evidence and we might believe that Dr Sutton is providing independent advice, not sprouting Dan’s decrees.”

No I’m actually disgusted someone like you who isn’t questioning the bullshit we are being told by Daniel Andrews and his CHO. Why won’t they release the advice and science ? It’s not about golf, it’s an example of the punitive rules in Victoria that exist nowhere else in 🇦🇺 — Tim Smith MP (@TimSmithMP) April 17, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, Mikakos warned the number of COVID-19 cases in Victoria will continue to fluctuate as the state works to tackle the virus.

“It’s really important that Victorians understand that the battle against coronavirus is not over,” she said.

“I don’t think anyone can assume that there will come a time where we can flick the switch, and we can remove all of the restrictions in one go.

“We have to remove those restrictions in a very thoughtful careful way.”

Ms Mikakos said it was good news the state had conducted 4000 tests on Friday and now had the capacity to handle 12,000 in a day.

If Australia hadn’t put in place social distancing & mass gathering restrictions when we did then what’s playing out overseas would be us now. So forgive me if I think staying alive is more important than playing a round of golf. https://t.co/KhKFdt2cSi — Jenny Mikakos MP #StayHomeSaveLives (@JennyMikakos) April 18, 2020

She said testing numbers had dropped off as international arrivals had slowed but were now picking back up in Victoria.

There were zero cases of community transmission recorded overnight, with nine confirmed cases in hotel quarantine and eight other people found to be “close contact” cases.

“That is where we can understand the source of their transmission,” Ms Mikakos said.

“These would be people who would still be required to quarantine at home.

“I’m thankful to Victorians for continuing to do the right thing because it’s only by us working together, understanding that we’re all in this together that we’re going to defeat this.”

OVERNIGHT JUMP IN CORONAVIRUS CASES

Coronavirus cases in Victoria have jumped by 17 overnight off the back of a spike in testing, and from quarantined travellers returning from overseas.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said nine of the new confirmed cases were returned travellers in mandatory hotel quarantine who were tested on arrival.

Of those, seven cases were confirmed from the Greg Mortimer cruise ship.

About 4000 people were tested on Friday, a sharp increase from the 2700 tests conducted on Thursday.

The figures bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1319, with 14 deaths.

There are 30 people in hospital being treated for the virus and 12 of those are in intensive care.

media_camera An empty Hosier Lane is seen in Melbourne yesterday. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross

Ms Mikakos said the message remained to stay at home, with 136 cases so far believed to be from community transmission.

Meanwhile, a party full of people flouting coronavirus restrictions has been caught out by Victoria Police, with 88 fines issued on Friday for breaching lockdown across the state.

There were 673 spot checks at homes and businesses across the state over the past 24 hours as police continue to crack down on those who do the wrong thing.

Among those fined yesterday were 12 people gathered at a home for a party and two members of the Mongols bikie gang who were discovered after they had been drinking at their Port Melbourne clubhouse.

Another five people were fined after being caught committing criminal damage.

There have now been 23,567 spot checks since March 21.

media_camera An ambulance with a message encouraging people to stay home. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Victorian students will likely be stuck at home far longer than any other state as the Andrews Government digs in on kids learning remotely.

The move has sparked calls for a one-off payment for families to offset the cost of home education.

Premier Daniel Andrews held firm on plans to keep children learning from home in Term 2, as Western Australia on Friday announced schools would be kept open and Year 11 and 12 students encouraged to learn on site.

The start of the term has been marked by confusion as the nation’s leaders have differed on how to respond to current medical advice.

New South Wales is set to introduce a gradual return to school after the first fortnight of teaching while Queensland will review its remote learning guidelines after five weeks.

BOATING BAN LIFTED, GOLF BANNED AGAIN

media_camera A Seymour College student learns remotely from a laptop. Picture: Seymour College

About 3 per cent of students attended Victorian state schools each day over the past week.

Mr Andrews said he did not want large numbers of students travelling to and from campuses.

“We don’t believe that is in any way consistent with the rules we’ve put in place (and) the messages we’re sending,” he said.

“We also don’t think it does anything other than potentially spread the virus.

“The Prime Minister has made the position of the federal government very clear — there is only one group of people to listen to and that’s the state government.”

The move prompted Parents Victoria and Gender ­Equity Victoria to call for a payment to support parents educating their kids at home.

Parents Victoria executive officer Gail McHardy said households needed help to cover associated costs such as for equipment, internet and printing.

“While Victorian families should be congratulated for embracing school at home during Term 2, there needs to be some recognition of the ­financial burden on parents through the provision of a home school allowance,” she said.

“Any form of contribution will go a long way to easing the burden of parents at this time.”

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan on Friday told the Today program each state and territory had the ultimate responsibility for its schools.

“I understand that there’s some confusion out there for parents, but what we now have is clear national priorities and, importantly, stating how important it is that we can, as best as possible, get back to that face-to-face classroom teaching,” he said.

“What we’ve been doing is taking the advice of the medical expert panel, and that includes the Victorian chief medical officer and all chief medical officers across the nation.

“Their advice has been consistent — that it is safe for children to go to school.

“Our hope is, if we can keep flattening the curve, we’ll see more states and territories providing that option for students to be able to go back to school, and get that teaching in the classroom from a teacher,” Mr Tehan said.

TAX CUT TO GIVE A LEG UP

Tax relief for individuals and direct government assistance for distressed businesses will be part of a co-ordinated effort to help the economy recover in the wake of the corona­virus crisis.

Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas is reviewing the state’s tax mix — likely delaying plans to double the landfill levy and raise $1 billion a year in a new mental health levy — because he concedes Victorians will struggle to pay more.

He has also promised to be “much more interventionist” and provide taxpayer-funded support to struggling businesses, as Victoria borrows $24.5 billion to tackle the crisis.

The federal government is also embarking on a wide-ranging review of taxes, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison favouring growing the economy by easing the burden on families and businesses instead of paying back increased debt with higher taxes or a new coronavirus levy.

Further income tax relief is already planned for 2022, when the threshold for the 19 per cent bracket is due to be lifted from $41,000 to $45,000.

By 2024, the government has promised to slash the 32.5 per cent tax rate to 30 per cent — meaning 94 per cent of Australian workers would pay no more than 30 per cent.

Mr Morrison said “employment-friendly policies” would also help the nation recover.

“Increasing taxes doesn’t ­always grow the economy,” Mr Morrison said.

media_camera Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Philip Lowe economic growth would not be achieved after the pandemic ’under the old settings’. Picture: Getty Images

“We’ve got to get our economy up and humming. That’s how you get people back into work, and when people are back at work they are paying taxes.”

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe and Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy told the National Cabinet this week economic growth would not be achieved after the pandemic “under the old settings”.

Mr Pallas said a month ago he expected to deliver a Budget surplus of $300 million to $400 million this year, but the government had since been spending an extra $1 billion a week.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the massive increase in borrowing was necessary, and the state’s economic strength made taking on extra debt more viable.

“The carrying cost of debt borrowings that are critically important to save lives and save jobs has never been lower,” he said.

“We don’t want a situation where we’re in any way limited to make sure that we are in a position to support thousands of businesses across multiple sectors.”

Mr Pallas vowed a major tax review because “the capacity for the community to bear increased taxes will be substantially compromised as a consequence of the hardships that they’re going through”.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in VIC Source: Vic DHSS

