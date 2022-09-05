Warehouse Robotics Market to Reach Value of US$ 15.7 Billion by 2031, States TMR Analysis

The warehouse robotics market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2022-2031

Surge in adoption of warehouse automation in the e-commerce industry is fueling the sales growth in the market

The expansion of e-commerce industry in Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive the regional market growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The global warehouse robotics market is prognosticated to attract a value of US$ 15.7 Bn by the end of 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Furthermore, the warehouse automation statistics by TMR highlight that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.

The TMR report offers in-depth analysis of major factors influencing the growth curve of the warehouse automation market size. Hence, this report covers dependable analysis of the growth drivers, expansion opportunities, challenges, and R&Ds in the warehouse robotics market. Moreover, it sheds light on warehouse robotics industry trends and the recent developments in the market.

Top warehouse robotics companies are focusing on the launch of technologically advanced products. Hence, they are increasing investments in R&Ds so as to develop advanced warehouse robotics technology. Such initiatives are prognosticated to fuel the expansion of the warehouse robotics market during the forecast period, notes analysis by TMR.

Players in the warehouse robotics market are expected to gain notable growth prospects in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period owing a surge in the use of warehouse robotics technologies in retail, e-commerce, and food & beverage sectors. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is being driven by the presence of key players in the region.

Warehouse Robotics Market: Key Findings

With the rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry globally, major organizations in industry are focusing on the use of technological advancements such as warehouse robots so as to minimize their operational costs, advance productivity, and maintain a health and safety work environment. The use of autonomous warehouse robots is being increasing in this industry owing to their ability to make human work easier by working in huge industrial settings.

The warehouse robotics technology find application in loading & unloading, sortation & storage, replenishment, packaging, and palletizing & depalletizing. Moreover, the use of smart robots is being increasing in the recent years across warehouse as well as distribution centers across the globe in order to carry out different activities such as loading & unloading and palletizing & depalletizing. This factor is projected to create sizable business opportunities in the warehouse robotics market during the forecast period.

The popularity of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) is being increasing in the recent years owing to their ability to carry out different tasks and move around the warehouse with no need for human intervention. Moreover, these self-driving robots are incorporated with the artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, and a digital layout of the installation. Hence, they hold an ability to interpret their surroundings. Owing to these advantages of this type of robot, players in the warehouse robotics market are expected to gain notable expansion opportunities from the autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) sub-segment during the forecast period.

Warehouse Robotics Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the need for warehouse automation in the e-commerce sector globally is propelling the market growth

Surge in the use of smart warehouses robots for loading and unloading applications is propelling the market

Warehouse Robotics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

ABB

Fortna Inc.

FANUC America Corporation

HAIROBOTICS

Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd.

Locus Robotics

KUKA AG

Omron Corporation

Multiway Robotics ( Shenzhen ) Company

) Company RightHand Robotics, Inc.

Prime Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Sage Automation Inc.

Zebra Technologies

Warehouse Robotics Market Segmentation

Offering

Robots



Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)





Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)





Gantry Robots





Articulated Arm Robots





Others (Linear Robots, Collaborative Robots, etc.)



Software



Services



Training & Consulting Services





Repair & Maintenance Services

Application

Palletizing & Depalletizing



Loading & Unloading



Sortation & Storage



Others (Replenishment, Packaging, etc.)

End-use Industry

Food & Beverage



Retail



E-commerce



Pharmaceutical



3PL



Others (Apparel, Rubber, Tire & Plastic, etc.)

Regions Covered

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

