Warehousing and Storage Market to grow by USD 387.49 Bn in 2026, Growing Demand For Refrigerated Warehousing to Boost Growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The warehousing and storage market size is expected to grow by USD 387.49 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The growing demand for refrigerated warehousing, rising e-commerce industry, and automation at warehouses increasing efficiency and accuracy will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing warehouse rents and cost of industrial land, seasonality in demand for products creating capacity problems at warehouses, and managing inventory loss and SKU proliferation at warehouses will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Warehousing and Storage Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Warehousing and Storage Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Warehousing and Storage Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P

AP Moller Maersk AS

Aramex International LLC

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

CJ Logistics Corp

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Gati Ltd

Warehousing and Storage Market Segmentation

Product

General



Refrigerated



Farm Products

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Warehousing and Storage Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our warehousing and storage market report covers the following areas:

Warehousing and Storage Market size

Warehousing and Storage Market trends

Warehousing and Storage Market industry analysis

This study identifies the use of drones in warehouse management as one of the prime reasons driving the warehousing and storage market growth during the next few years.

Warehousing and Storage Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist warehousing and storage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the warehousing and storage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the warehousing and storage market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of warehousing and storage market vendors

Warehousing And Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% Market growth 2022-2026 $387.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.83 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P, AP Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, CJ Logistics Corp, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd, GEODIS, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc, Omni Logistics LLC, Singapore Post Ltd, Sinotrans Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product – Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product – Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 General – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on General – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on General – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on General – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on General – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Refrigerated – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Refrigerated – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Refrigerated – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Refrigerated – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Refrigerated – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Farm products – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Farm products – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Farm products – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Farm products – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Farm products – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AP Moller Maersk AS

Exhibit 93: AP Moller Maersk AS – Overview



Exhibit 94: AP Moller Maersk AS – Business segments



Exhibit 95: AP Moller Maersk AS – Key offerings



Exhibit 96: AP Moller Maersk AS – Segment focus

10.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 97: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 98: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 99: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 100: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 101: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. – Segment focus

10.5 CEVA Logistics AG

Exhibit 102: CEVA Logistics AG – Overview



Exhibit 103: CEVA Logistics AG – Business segments



Exhibit 104: CEVA Logistics AG – Key offerings



Exhibit 105: CEVA Logistics AG – Segment focus

10.6 Deutsche Bahn AG

Exhibit 106: Deutsche Bahn AG – Overview



Exhibit 107: Deutsche Bahn AG – Business segments



Exhibit 108: Deutsche Bahn AG – Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Deutsche Bahn AG – Segment focus

10.7 Deutsche Post DHL Group

Exhibit 110: Deutsche Post DHL Group – Overview



Exhibit 111: Deutsche Post DHL Group – Business segments



Exhibit 112: Deutsche Post DHL Group – Key news



Exhibit 113: Deutsche Post DHL Group – Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Deutsche Post DHL Group – Segment focus

10.8 DSV Panalpina AS

Exhibit 115: DSV Panalpina AS – Overview



Exhibit 116: DSV Panalpina AS – Business segments



Exhibit 117: DSV Panalpina AS – Key offerings



Exhibit 118: DSV Panalpina AS – Segment focus

10.9 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 119: FedEx Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 120: FedEx Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 121: FedEx Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 122: FedEx Corp. – Segment focus

10.10 Kuehne Nagel International AG

Exhibit 123: Kuehne Nagel International AG – Overview



Exhibit 124: Kuehne Nagel International AG – Business segments



Exhibit 125: Kuehne Nagel International AG – Key news



Exhibit 126: Kuehne Nagel International AG – Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Kuehne Nagel International AG – Segment focus

10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 128: United Parcel Service Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 129: United Parcel Service Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 130: United Parcel Service Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 131: United Parcel Service Inc. – Segment focus

10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 132: XPO Logistics Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 133: XPO Logistics Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 134: XPO Logistics Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 135: XPO Logistics Inc. – Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

