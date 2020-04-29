Was Gigi Hadid’s Birthday Party Also a Gender Reveal Party?

Gigi Hadid just might be dropping hints.

The 25-year-old model, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, might have also revealed the sex of her baby at her recent birthday celebration – at least, according to fan theory.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

In photos from the celebration, Gigi can be seen posing with a “2″ and a “5″ balloon. One balloon is tied with a blue string, and the other one is tied with a pink string.

Fans have pointed out this find, and are debating whether Gigi holding the blue stringed balloon means she’s having a boy, or the fact that there are two balloons means that they’re having twins. Check out the photos from the party!