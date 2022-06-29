Waste management plan: Encouraging 2021 Results to Achieve Objectives

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, June 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – At its public meeting on June 28, Saint-Laurent Council announced the highlights of the 2021 report on the borough’s waste management plan.

“The effects of the pandemic are still being felt, but are gradually returning to normal. For example, there is a decrease in the tonnage of organic materials this year compared to last year, when containment forced a large portion of the population to stay home. Just as the increase in the tonnage of recyclable materials reflects the consumer habits developed over the past two years to favour certain online purchases. Overall, however, our annual waste management report shows encouraging results in terms of achieving the objectives we have set for ourselves, particularly in our 2022-2025 strategic plan and our 2021-2030 climate emergency plan. In addition, starting in the fall, we will continue to implement the collection of waste materials from residential buildings with 9 or more units as well as from industrial and commercial establishments. So our goal is clear: to significantly reduce the amount of waste materials sent to landfill sites.”

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

2021 highlights

The rate of diversion from landfill sites in Saint-Laurent was 37% in 2021–similar to the 2020 rate of 36%.

in was 37% in 2021–similar to the 2020 rate of 36%. A total of 36,444 metric tons of all categories of waste materials was collected in 2021, down 0.5% from the 2020 total of 36,619 metric tons.

was collected in 2021, down 0.5% from the 2020 total of 36,619 metric tons. The tonnage of household waste shows a decrease of 335 metric tons, from 23,205 tons in 2020 to 22,870 tons in 2021, despite a 1.4% increase in the number of occupancy units on the territory. This reflects residents’ growing willingness to better sort waste materials.

shows a decrease of 335 metric tons, from 23,205 tons in 2020 to 22,870 tons in 2021, despite a 1.4% increase in the number of occupancy units on the territory. This reflects residents’ growing willingness to better sort waste materials. The tonnage of recyclable materials increased from 6479 in 2020 to 7301 tons in 2021, up 12.7%. This can be explained, among other things, by the increase in online purchases for several types of goods (Amazon, ready-to-eat boxes, etc.).

increased from 6479 in 2020 to 7301 tons in 2021, up 12.7%. This can be explained, among other things, by the increase in online purchases for several types of goods (Amazon, ready-to-eat boxes, etc.). The tonnage of organic waste collected decreased by 467 tons since 2020, from 5286 metric tons to 4819 tons in 2021. This discrepancy can be explained by the fact that during 2020, due to the pandemic, residents spent a lot of time at home, and therefore produced a lot more food waste and green waste.

collected decreased by 467 tons since 2020, from 5286 metric tons to 4819 tons in 2021. This discrepancy can be explained by the fact that during 2020, due to the pandemic, residents spent a lot of time at home, and therefore produced a lot more food waste and green waste. In October 2021 , the borough began implementing the organic waste collection in residential buildings with 9 or more units as well as in some industrial and commercial establishments (ICs). In fact, 33 residential buildings with 9 or more units and 50 ICs volunteered to take part in this first phase of implementation.

, the borough began implementing the as well as in some industrial and commercial establishments (ICs). In fact, 33 residential buildings with 9 or more units and 50 ICs volunteered to take part in this first phase of implementation. The tonnage of recoverable bulky waste decreased from 1228 metric tons in 2020 to 1053 tons in 2021. This difference can be explained by the fact that for a number of months, organizations involved in managing waste materials, such as donation centres and ecocentres, have been closed. Therefore, in 2020, the only way to dispose of bulky waste was curbside collection. And so 2021 marks the return to the values usually noted since the beginning of the recovery of bulky waste in 2017.

decreased from 1228 metric tons in 2020 to 1053 tons in 2021. This difference can be explained by the fact that for a number of months, organizations involved in managing waste materials, such as donation centres and ecocentres, have been closed. Therefore, in 2020, the only way to dispose of bulky waste was curbside collection. And so the return to the values usually noted since the beginning of the recovery of bulky waste in 2017. The installation of 17 disposable mask collection boxes in November at all municipal buildings resulted in an approximate total of 121,020 masks collected for 2021.

About the borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal’s 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, Saint-Laurent is the largest borough of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. With the borough having become a “sustainable municipal territory” in 2019, its Administration places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec’s main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with Saint-Laurent’s two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, a wide range of services are offered in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, Saint-Laurent’s Administration ensures a high quality of life for families living in the borough as well as a stimulating environment for businesses.

