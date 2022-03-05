Watch a drone launch from a moving Polestar concept convertible

The Polestar O2 is the flashiest EV yet from Volvo’s spinoff brand.

With an interior made from recycled polyester and a frame from recycled aluminum, the two-door EV is a hardtop convertible. It’s also very much a concept car that likely won’t ever be produced as envisioned.

It has a similar look to Polestar’s first concept car, the Precept, but this idea is sleeker and undeniably sexier as a sports car.

Adding to the Swedish car’s intrigue is an autonomous drone that launches from the back of the car. The quadcopter ejects from behind the back seats and captures footage of the car going up to 56 mph. Once parked you can view and even edit the footage on the car’s 15-inch front touchscreen.

Remember these are all just ideas of what could one day be, but it’s fun to imagine. If you’re looking for something that exists, Polestar has its electric sedan, the Polestar 2, available in the U.S. for about $46,000 to start with 270 miles of range.