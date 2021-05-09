Watch Charger, ChiHope Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger for iWatch Compatible for Apple Watch Series 6 SE 5 4 3 2 1 44mm 42mm 40mm 38mm
Price:
$16.98 - $7.58
(as of May 09,2021 10:45:37 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Note: Our watch charger doesn’t have a built-in power supply.
Note: Our watch charger doesn’t have a built-in power supply.
Note: Our watch charger doesn’t have a built-in power supply.
Parameter characteristics:
1. Built-in output short circuit protection.
2. Built-in overvoltage and overload protection.
3. Use the imported components, test the aging of them with real machine,and the safety performance is high.
4. The performance of anti-interference is excellent.
5. The dc ripple is small, so it has high working efficiency and fast charging speed.
6. Compatable with low working temperature and it has a long service life.
Note: Our watch charger doesn’t have a built-in power supply.
Specification
Color:
White
Material:
ABS
Interface:
USB
Weight:
0.56 oz
Dimensions:
2.48*1.30*0.39 inch
Input/Output:
5V/1A
Working temperature:
-10 ~45℃
Working Frequency:
100-200 KHz
Conversion Efficiency:
>72%
Charging Mode:
wireless charging
Works with Watch 6/SE
✓
✓
Built-in Power Supply
No
No
Fast Charging
✓
✓
Multiple Protection
✓
✓
Color
White
White
Port Type
USB
Type C
FAST CHARGING: It could fully charge your watch within 2 hours and charge as fast as the original magnetic charger.
COMPACT AND PORTABLE: The charger has a compact body and is convenient to carry with a lanyard design. Note: Our watch charger doesn’t have a built-in power supply.
CABLE FREE CHARGING: Don’t need bring charging cable on trips, just plug it into a power bank/computer/usb socket/wall charger or any other USB charging devices and charging is on the go, the watch will never power off.
MULTIPLE PROTECTION: Built-in output short circuit protection, overvoltage protection and overload protection, offers you a safe environment for both watch and the charger.