Watch Charger, ChiHope Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger for iWatch Compatible for Apple Watch Series 6 SE 5 4 3 2 1 44mm 42mm 40mm 38mm



Price: $16.98 - $7.58

(as of May 09,2021 10:45:37 UTC – Details)





Product Description

Note: Our watch charger doesn’t have a built-in power supply.



Note: Our watch charger doesn’t have a built-in power supply.



Note: Our watch charger doesn’t have a built-in power supply.

Parameter characteristics:



1. Built-in output short circuit protection.

2. Built-in overvoltage and overload protection.

3. Use the imported components, test the aging of them with real machine,and the safety performance is high.

4. The performance of anti-interference is excellent.

5. The dc ripple is small, so it has high working efficiency and fast charging speed.

6. Compatable with low working temperature and it has a long service life.

Note: Our watch charger doesn’t have a built-in power supply.

Specification



Color:

White

Material:

ABS

Interface:

USB

Weight:

0.56 oz

Dimensions:

2.48*1.30*0.39 inch

Input/Output:

5V/1A

Working temperature:

-10 ~45℃

Working Frequency:

100-200 KHz

Conversion Efficiency:

>72%

Charging Mode:

wireless charging

Works with Watch 6/SE

✓

✓

Built-in Power Supply

No

No

Fast Charging

✓

✓

Multiple Protection

✓

✓

Color

White

White

Port Type

USB

Type C

FAST CHARGING: It could fully charge your watch within 2 hours and charge as fast as the original magnetic charger.

COMPACT AND PORTABLE: The charger has a compact body and is convenient to carry with a lanyard design. Note: Our watch charger doesn’t have a built-in power supply.

CABLE FREE CHARGING: Don’t need bring charging cable on trips, just plug it into a power bank/computer/usb socket/wall charger or any other USB charging devices and charging is on the go, the watch will never power off.

MULTIPLE PROTECTION: Built-in output short circuit protection, overvoltage protection and overload protection, offers you a safe environment for both watch and the charger.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

